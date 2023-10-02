Latest update October 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

True development in a country can only come about when there is peace

Oct 02, 2023 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali while in Britain for the coronation of King Charles III took the grand opportunity to meet with some of the heads of government of other countries; The Rwandan President Paul Kagame was one of them. Being a developing country like ours, there would have been many important things to discuss, things pertaining to the development of both countries. Rwanda is a success story when it comes to the development of a Third World Country. We are talking here about a Third World country moving away from the backwater of under-development, to one that can stand up and take its place as an honoured and developing country.

Yes, we can truly identify with Rwanda having gone through those dark traumatic experiences of conflict and bloodshed, yet rising like a phoenix from the ashes, to renewed strength and future development.

Now, there are a few things that I would like us to direct our attention to the violence factor and senseless killings of people. Like Rwanda, we’ve had our fair share of violence and subversive activities through the years, speaking of, people pitted against people, political party against political party, race against race, the chief objective in it all, to divide and destroy this country for the narrow political ambitions of a few. For this selfsame reason I took keen interest when mass murderer Rondell Willams made his daring escape from prison. What was in it for us, were we to see another period of bloodshed?

As a former notorious member of Fineman’s brainwashed “revolutionaries,” were we again in to another episode of mass murders such as the Lusignan and Bartica Massacres? Yes, we remember those days when it seems that this country was teetering on the verge of a civil war. We remember! We remember those fiery speeches of those who thrive on hate, division and the murder of those their opponents saying, “turn your guns in the right direction.” We remember those days.

So, with eager anticipation we waited and watched the lawmen’s response to the recapture of this the remnant of a mass murderer gang?  He was recaptured, dead of course, a fitting end to one who believed in the ghastly deed of man’s inhumanity to man. The usual suspects never savoured lawmen recapturing this element, rather they were in cheerleader euphoria at his escape and in like manner gloated in the violence that he was expected to carry out. But that did not happen thanks be to The Almighty, to Commissioner Hicken and Crime Chief Blanhum. We will keep these professionals in their post for as long as the constitution affords us.

The point is our country must move forward in the spirit of peace and development, simply put true development can only come to any country when there is peace.

RESPECTFULLY,

Neil  Adams

