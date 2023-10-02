The Opposition has lost its way

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – The coalition of opposition parties in Guyana known as the APNU + AFC is losing the interest of independents. The current message being shared in the public domain does not resonate with independent voters, nor does it address the major issues facing the country.

The current administration has done a lot in communities which have been traditionally PNC, and they have strengthened the indigenous communities in the country. This doesn’t mean that there isn’t more to be done like the improvement of the availability of potable water supplied in South Ruimveldt & Festival City, or the improvement in the availability of electricity supplied across the country.

However, this doesn’t mean that the government is racist. It simply means that parts of the government are not functioning properly and needs urgent improvement. This is more along the lines of incompetence. Maybe the Venezuelan issue will be dealt with better. However, getting clean water from point A to point B should be less complicated than getting the amicable settlement to a dispute that has been ongoing for decades. ¿Entiende? But I digress.

What both parties are yet to do is aggressively address the propensity of the coast to flood and the increasing risk to the capital of Georgetown. Also, the level of crime and safety in the public domain continue be of concern. These three core issues are of utmost importance and both the opposition and the government must do better in addressing these concerns. The current flooding in New York City should be taken as a clear warning of the risks posed to our coastal plain. The current budget of New York City is above $100 Billion USD and its development is always ongoing, but poor prioritization and lack of adequate spending to prevent flooding has placed it at immense risk. Unfortunately, Guyana appears to be on the same path. Our Parliament must effectively address and deal with the current serious risks faced by our capital and the coastal plain.

Another parallel are the issues of crime and safety. One only has to look around and see the extensive use of grill work on homes and businesses to know that crime is rampant and not being effectively dealt with. There are also constant reminders of the issues around road safety and the general poor attitude towards safety in various sectors whenever you open the newspapers. Being in a rush to obtain wealth without fixing these fundamental issues will leave Guyana worse off than where it was before oil was found. It is time for the entire Parliament to seriously reflect on the path that we as a country are taking, and ensure that our nation’s development is on solid footing. Citizens, visitors and investors will always appreciate and prefer a society where their lives and livelihoods are secure. This is part of the fundamental essence of our existence, and it must be urgently and adequately addressed. When both sides focus on this in their messaging and actions the entire country will benefit. It is time for all of those who care deeply about our Nation’s future to refocus their attention and dialogue on these fundamental issues.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana