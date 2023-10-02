The estate should not have failed so soon

Latest update October 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – However, it is twisted or spun, it has to be seen as a blow, the start up, stop of the restart of the Rose Hall Estate.  Even this was hard to miss by the subject minister in his attempt to assuage this aggravated set back.

All systems should have been tested and retested to ensure the issues which surfaced “that prevented the factory from continuing production,” mere days of it being put into operation, amid much hype, were recognised and dealt with.

This is a huge embarrassment given the billions injected into the industry.  An estate, given all the resources laid on, should not have failed so soon after its much anticipated return to production. It begs will the estate ever be fully ready or will it suffer shutdowns as in this instance?  It is too soon to shout another promise delivered.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed

