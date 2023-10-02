Teen killed after car crashes into light pole

Latest update October 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- Relatives of an 18-year-old man were plunged into a state of mourning on Sunday after he was killed in a car crash at Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is Ganesh Mahabal of Belmont Mahaica, ECD. Police said that Mahabal was among four passengers in a car that crashed into a light pole around 02:04 hrs on Sunday after the 28-year-old driver lost control while negotiating a turn. The car then reportedly toppled into a nearby drain.
“As a result of the collision, the driver and the occupant in the front seat were flung out of the motor car”, police stated while adding that the other 3 passengers in the back seat were trapped inside.
Cell phone recorded videos showed public-spirited citizens pushing over the vehicle to rescue them.
The other three passengers namely 17-year-old Mahendra Ramnarine of Supply, Mahaica, 18-year-old Mark Thomas of Supply, Mahaica, 32-year-old Vickey Seeram of Chelsea Park, Mahaica including the driver survived, but with severe injuries. They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation along with Mahabal in an ambulance.
Mahabal was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were admitted for treatment.
News of his death plunged his loved ones into a state of mourning.
“Omg waking to this break my heart one million time Ganesh Mahabal Why you my child, lord I pray give this family courage and strength to hold up”, one of them posted via their Facebook account
His sister said, “Can’t believe this brother. Why so early? Who will I get to check up on me now? Ganesh please come back!!! Ganesh you broke my heart in so many Pieces.”
