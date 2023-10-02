Hubbard fifty, bowlers pilot Essequibo to 172 run victory at Bourda

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over tournament Round 2…

Kaieteur Sports – Malcom Hubbard hit a belligerent half-century while Quentin Sampson grabbed 4 wickets as the Select XI fell to the Essequibians by a whopping 172 runs yesterday at Bourda.

Essequibo were propelled to 273-9 in 50 overs after some sterling contributions from their middle-order batters, led by the dashing Hubbard who muscled 76 off 73 deliveries.

All-rounder Ricardo Adams punched 48 off 47 while skipper Anthony Adams supported with 39 and Kemol Savory 29, as Essequibo flexed their firepower.

Fast-bowler Isai Thorne led the Select XI with the ball, returning exceptional figures 4-52. Captain Junior Sinclair provided the entertainment with his back-flips after ending with 3-40 and veteran seamer Chris Barnwell 2-60.

The GCB Select XI never stood a chance, being kept to 101 in 32m2 overs, after running into a vicious Sampson, who failed with the bat but made up exceptionally with the ball, snatching 4-18.

His teammates who were brilliant with the bat earlier on, captain Adams (2-25), Ricardo (1-24) and Garfield Phillips (2-10) all returned to chip in with wickets.

Opener Raymon Perez hit a grueling 25 off 41 balls with a solitary four but his teammates with the exception of Aryan Persaud (13) and Suresh Dhanai, failed to reach double figures as their teammates suffered a massive loss.

Batting first in front a decent crowd, opener Kevon Boodie raced to 20 off 12 with 3 fours and a six before two quick wickets helped stopped the momentum. After the top order perished, the middle-order stood tall as they repaired the Essequibo innings.

Savory and Hubbard were instrumental in the repair job adding 58 as Hubbard took charge. Savory was steady but after he fell to Thorne while Hubbard clobbered 6 sixes with just 3 fours, as he raced to his half-century off 43 balls.

When the pair departed, the Captian Adams and his surname namesake, Ricardo applied further pressure. The seasoned duo who have been representing their county for a number of years, frustrated the Select XI bowlers.

The pair added 47 runs, almost going boundary-for-boundary with Ricardo smacking 5 fours and a six whole Anthony found the fence on 4 occasions with one 6, the pair steadied the ship into the deep waters prior to their dismissals, as overs expired.