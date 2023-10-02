GTU concerned about President’s consultation with Headteachers set for today

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) is questioning the motive behind a consultation which is purportedly set to take place between President Irfaan Ali and headteachers today.

In a post via its Facebook social media page on Sunday, the GTU noted that it has been receiving messages and calls all day about a secret consultation the President will be having with headteachers.

According to the Union, the teachers are enquiring inter alia, whether the GTU is aware of the meeting, what will be the outcome of this so called consultation and what has happened to collective bargaining.

The union said it has assured the teachers, who called to make enquiries, that the GTU is a registered trade union that stands by the principles and the gains of those who passed way. As such, the GTU cautioned teachers to stay focused and alert.

“Teachers stay focused and alert, for the Union makes us strong,” the GTU added.

The concerns are being raised amidst efforts by the GTU to engage the government in the collective bargaining process towards increasing the salaries of teachers.

President of the GTU, Mark Lyte had previously told Kaieteur News that while there is absolutely nothing wrong with the President meeting teachers; it will be a violation of the convention if he engages them on salary talks.

“The GTU is the collective bargaining body for teachers. If the President is going meet with teachers to discuss anything to do with salary increase, he will be in breach of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the ILO convention which the government signed on to, which allows unions to handle the collective bargaining process,” he said.

Lyte’s spoke with this publication days after teachers across the country commenced a sick-out as part of their efforts to force the government to start negotiations for the proposed multi-year agreement. The proposal addresses 13 critical areas, including issues related to salaries, gratuity, duty-free concession, hinterland benefits and grants.

“I want to say that this is not a strike and it was not organized by the Union, it was decided by teachers in various branches to use their ‘Urgent Private Affairs’ days and ‘Manager’s Sick Leave’ days as a form of protest to get the government to fulfill its commitment to increase their salaries,” Lyte explained.

The GTU President disclosed that already hundreds of teachers across the country have engaged in the sick out.

He noted that the government has already taken note of the impact that the sick-out is having on the school. He warned that the action will continue until the government changes its stance on the issue of salary increase.

Meanwhile, President Ali had announced plans to deliver a comprehensive package to teachers that included sustainable housing.

“Your lives are not only about salary, it is a comprehensive package that must be able to give you good, sustainable housing and allow you to provide for your children; to have a great future [with] great opportunities,” Ali told teachers during the opening of the Abram Zuil Secondary School, Region 2 in June this year.

In a most recent meeting with the press, President Ali announced that when he returns to Guyana from the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, he would be consulting with teachers about salaries and other benefits.

“There will be the adjustment for teachers,” he said while promising that the government would address whatever issues the educators raise. Asked whether the GTU would be involved in those talks, the President said “every Guyanese who wants to be involved; my consultations are very open.”