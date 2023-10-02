GDF on track to retain Andrew Lewis Novice Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Andrew Lewis National Novice Boxing Championship continued its riveting action on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, located along Mandela Avenue. Day Two showcased the remarkable progress of Julian Clarke, Neville France, Damon France, Melroy McPherson, Joseph Gardener, Elliot Sinclair, and Osias Prince as they all advanced to the championship’s final day.

With seven thrilling semi-final matchups scheduled for the evening, the opening bout featured Wavel Massiah from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym against Julian Clarke of the Police (Pol) in an epic clash within the Bantamweight division (52-54kg). Massiah faced a formidable challenge and ultimately succumbed to the third eight-count during the second round. This prompted the referee to halt the contest at the 1 minute and 42-second mark of the penultimate round, declaring Clarke the winner by way of Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

Republican Boxing Gym notched their first victory of the competition when Neville France defeated Ezikel Persaud (Pol) Boxing Gym. Although Persaud’s dangerous left hook displayed its potency during the match, France’s overall dominance secured him a well-deserved win via unanimous decision, propelling him into the Featherweight (54-57kg) final.

In a swift and precise display of boxing, Melroy McPherson overwhelmed Alex Hazel from the Police (Pol) Boxing Gym within the first round. McPherson’s tactical and precise punching led to Hazel experiencing two separate eight-counts, prompting the referee to stop the contest at 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the match, granting McPherson an effortless victory.

In the remaining four matchups, Joshua Khan of POL showcased immense courage in his contest with Joseph Gardener of the GDF Boxing Gym. Despite an exciting showdown, Gardener ultimately secured a unanimous decision victory.

Moving on to the Welterweight (63-67kg) division, Elliot Sinclair made quick work of Republican boxer Shamar Plass. Sinclair achieved victory via RSC just 1 minute and 35 seconds into the first round. In another welterweight clash, Damon France defeated Tockyeon Clarke by way of a split decision after an entertaining three rounds of boxing.

The final bout of the evening witnessed Republican Malcolm Vision conceding defeat to the dominant Osias Prince, who forced the abandonment of the fight just 40 seconds into the second round.

The excitement culminated yesterday with an exhilarating set of finals. Comprehensive details regarding the finals will be featured in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper.