Fitness Express supports GAPLF’s Taharally and Rogers

World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – The unwavering tangible support of local supplement and equipment store, Fitness Express has continued for the sport of powerlifting.

With two athletes, Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers set to make their debuts at the World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championshipsin Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from October 8-15, Manager of Fitness Express, Lamie McDonald was more than eager to assist the duo.

On Saturday last at the John and Sheriff Street, Campbellville, headquarters of Fitness Express, and in the presence of Powerlifting Federation President, Franklin Wilson, McDonald presented Taharally and Rogers with supplements and vitamins to aid in their success in Mongolia.

“I am more than happy to continue my company’s support of these athletes. As you are well aware, I have been doing this for more than a decade and haven’t been disappointed, that’s why we continue to support you. We here at Fitness Express would like to wish you the best and we look forward to your success and the continued success of powerlifting.”

Wilson, on behalf of the athletes, expressed the Federation’s gratitude to McDonald’s and Fitness Express for their unwavering support over the years towards our athletes who travel overseas as well as solid support for all the Federation’s competitions, locally.

“We want to let you know that words are not enough to express the gratitude of all the members of the powerlifting body for the confidence you continue to have in us and the sport. We assure you that it can only get better.”

Taharally would be contesting the Masters 11 76kg Class of the World Masters Women’s Classic Championships with Rogers set to compete in the Master 11 120kg category of theWorld Masters Men’s Classic Championships.