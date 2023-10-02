Antigua and Barbuda ambassador assumes historic third term presidency of the OAS permanent council

Latest update October 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- Sir Ronald Sanders, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the Organization of American States (OAS), is set to create history by assuming the presidency of the OAS Permanent Council for an unprecedented third term. This remarkable achievement marks another significant ‘first’ for Antigua and Barbuda since the OAS expanded its membership 61 years ago.
Sir Ronald’s third official term commences on October 1st. He has already demonstrated his leadership and commitment by serving as President on various critical occasions, including acting as President over five sessions in the past two weeks alone.
His previous official tenures as President in 2016 and 2021 saw him steering the Council’s response to political crises in nations like Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. As a pivotal figure within the Organization, Sir Ronald has been instrumental in drafting, negotiating, and endorsing resolutions, declarations, and statements that resonate with countries across the hemisphere.
Ambassador Sanders has consistently voiced significant issues pertaining to the Caribbean, taking a strong stance on matters like Climate Change, racism, discrimination, and reparations for slavery, women’s rights, and the urgent call for social justice and equity.
In recognition of this historic accomplishment, Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, E. Paul Chet Greene, expressed the government’s profound pleasure. “Ambassador Sanders’ record-setting leadership at the OAS amidst a plethora of challenges facing the nations of our Hemisphere unequivocally demonstrates that a country’s size is no barrier to its ability to lead effectively, provided it is armed with knowledge and experience,” stated Minister Greene.
Looking ahead, Ambassador Sanders disclosed that his third presidency’s agenda would prominently feature critical issues like climate change; guns, gangs and violence; and access to concessional financing for development. He aims to improve the inter-American system and anticipates addressing the ongoing situations in Haiti, Nicaragua, and Guatemala.
The only savior of Guyana
Oct 02, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Andrew Lewis National Novice Boxing Championship continued its riveting action on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, located along Mandela Avenue. Day Two showcased the...
Oct 02, 2023
Oct 02, 2023
Oct 02, 2023
Oct 01, 2023
Oct 01, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The government’s desire to reduce damage to public property as a result of road... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]