An electrifying decision

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government did announce grandiose plans for electricity generation, but is now waking up to the shocking revelation that the present demand for power outstrips supply during peak hours. Who would have thought?

They’ve been boasting about resurrecting de abandoned hydroelectric project and implementing a gas-to-shore plant, as if these would solve all our electricity woes. But lo and behold, it appears that they’ve just noticed that the lights flicker and dim more often than fairy lights on a Christmas tree.

And as usual, dem had to cast blame on de former government for not investing enough in additional power and maintenance. How convenient it is to blame the past when the present is dimly lit!

Interestingly, during the APNU+AFC’s reign, we didn’t experience such frequent power outages. Perhaps they had a magical power wand hidden away somewhere, and it mysteriously disappeared when the PPPC took office. Or maybe it’s a case of the “Power Outage Fairy” favoring one party over the other.

Now, every time the PPP/C comes into office, it seems they have to go on a shopping spree to buy or lease a whole set of short-term generation equipment. It’s almost as if they’re trying to keep the power on using a patchwork quilt of generators, hoping that no one will notice the glaring holes in their electricity plan. Is strange how is only when de PPP/C in power we does get so much blackouts.

De government’s ability to react to power shortages with such swiftness and precision is truly commendable. Who needs long-term, sustainable solutions when you can just keep the lights on with a fleet of rented generators? The government continues to shock us with their unparalleled ability to keep the lights on – at least until the next outage.

Talk half. Leff half