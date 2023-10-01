The Pandemic birthed a Culinary Dream: Kentae Myers’s ‘Elite Taste’ Journey

CUISINE CULTURE

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – In the spring of 2020, as the world grappled with the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentae Myers found himself facing an unexpected turn of events. A seasoned chef, he had been working diligently in a bustling restaurant, perfecting his craft and serving delicious dishes to eager patrons. But when the pandemic hit, everything changed.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Kentae shared that on May 22, 2020, his life took a remarkable twist.

Like countless others, he was asked to stay home, unable to work in the restaurant due to the restrictions on face-to-face dining. However, Kentae is not one to sit idle. His determination to provide and his unwavering work ethic fueled a remarkable decision – he would start his own culinary venture right from the heart of his home kitchen.

Kentae called it ‘Elite Taste’, a name that would soon become synonymous with mouthwatering flavors and unwavering commitment. As he embarked on this new journey, he quickly realized a fundamental truth: consistency was key. Even on the days when exhaustion threatened to take over, he persevered. He took on every role, from chef to marketer, and learned to create multiple income streams to support his dream.

The road was far from smooth, especially in the early days of building his culinary empire. But Kentae’s determination was unyielding. He knew that every challenge was just a stepping stone to his ultimate goal. As he liked to say, “New level, new devil,” but his determination ensured he would conquer them all.

His vision for ‘Elite Taste’ was grand. Kentae dreamt of a 24/7 exotic restaurant, a place where anyone could satisfy their cravings, be it breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack. His chefs would work around the clock, ensuring that every visit was a delightful culinary adventure.

‘Elite Taste’s’ menu was a testament to Kentae’s creativity and passion. With a range of tantalizing dishes, it was a culinary haven for food enthusiasts. While he believed that all items on the menu were popular, there was one star – the “crunchy chicken tenders” – a taste that left patrons speechless.

But Kentae’s ambitions didn’t stop at his kitchen’s door. He and his team were known to cater to events of all kinds, from weddings to birthdays and even small family gatherings. Their dedication to delivering top-notch service made them a sought-after choice for memorable occasions.

Located on Lot X Durban Street, Lodge, ‘Elite Taste’ has become a local treasure. Its doors were open every day, welcoming patrons from 2 pm to 11 pm.

Kentae Myers, at the helm of this culinary adventure, is a young and energetic chef with a decade of experience under his belt. His commitment to quality and his passion for food is evident in every dish that left his kitchen.

At 29 years old, Kentae is well on his way to realizing his dream. ‘Elite Taste’ had also made its mark on social media, with a presence on Facebook and TikTok, where food enthusiasts could follow their delicious journey.

Kentae’s story was more than just that of a chef; it was a testament to resilience, determination, and the pursuit of a culinary dream. ‘Elite Taste’ has become a symbol of his unwavering commitment to providing the best quality food service to all who cross its threshold.

As Kentae Myers looks to the future, he sees the glow of a 24/7 exotic restaurant on the horizon, ready to cater to the cravings of a hungry world, one delectable dish at a time.

To support Kentae’s business you can check the business Facebook and TikTok @Elite Taste or call + (592) 680-4428.