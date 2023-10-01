Rum thief jailed for six months

Kaieteur News – A Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was on Friday sentenced to six months in prison for stealing rum.

The resident, 40-year-old Kayum Khan of Grove, Sea Dam, EBD, appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court before the Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce where the charge was read to him.

Khan was accused of breaking into Trust Mart Supermarket, owned by Yu Heng Guo, between 21:00hrs on Monday and 07:30 hrs on Tuesday and stole rum and cigarettes.

Khan stole a case of Absolute Vodka valued at $48,000, one bottle Johnny Walker Black Label valued at $13,000, one bottle of 12-year-old El Dorado Rum valued at $7,200 and 25 cartons of cigarettes valued at $100,000.

Khan did not waste the court’s time and admitted immediately to stealing the supermarket’s rum and cigarettes.