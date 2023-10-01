Optique Vision to open specialty eye hospital in 2024

…celebrates its 10th anniversary

Waterfalls Magazine – Optique Vision Care, one of Guyana’s trusted optical companies celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday and announced that plans are en route to establish the country’s first private specialty eye hospital.

The announcement was made by Dhani Narine, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and one of the co-founders of the company. Narine told attendees who gathered at a reception held at Herdmanston Lodge that Optique Vision Care was established with the aim of helping Guyanese from all walks of life maintain healthy eyes while ensuring that the provision of the best eye care services are available.

“We are always pressing forward to bring a sense of ultimate satisfaction to those who rely on our services,” he said.

The first phase of the project is currently under construction at 350 New Market Street and is slated to be opened in August 2024.

Mr. Narine disclosed that upon completion, the hospital will provide eye care surgeries to complement the existing services to better serve the needs of Guyanese and citizens of the Caribbean Bloc.

“As a company, we are proud to be part of and to embrace the country’s national development plan which includes medical tourism,” he said noting that the new chapter in Optique Vision Care will allow for the employment opportunities for Guyanese.

Meanwhile, the CEO, while reflecting on the company’s achievement said that while there were many successes there were also challenges. Notwithstanding, the challenges has pushed the company to expand its service to the people of Guyana.

According to Narine, Optique Vision Care is the first to provide employment to Optometrists from the University of Guyana’s Optometry Program in 2013/ 2014; the first to establish an Optical Chain in Guyana, which has now developed to five franchises (stores) with the sixth one currently under construction; the first to introduce Crizal lens technology to Guyana; the first to implement and use an Electronic Health Record System (EHRS) within the Optical industry in Guyana, starting since 2019.

As such, the businessman lauded the members of staff – family, and team. He gave special recognition to the Consultant Ophthalmologist and Medical Director, Dr. Sugrim, who was unable to attend the reception due to work duties.

“They are pivotal in the process of fulfilling Optique’s mission to be the preferred eye care provider by delivering professional eye care, value, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service,” Mr. Narine stated.

The team’s vision has always been to make Optique a brand that its customers are proud of; and to stand firm on its core values which comprise of patient care, customer service, integrity and community”.

Optique Vision Care was launched with the first Store at Helena No. 1, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and subsequently, at various stages, branches were established at Grove (thereafter moved to Amazonia Mall at Providence), Giftland, East Street and Movietowne.

The management of Optique Vision Care takes pride in the fact that it was created to not only deliver a consistent brand experience through comprehensive eye care, but to also offer quality products and services to patients across the country, Narine added.

In keeping with the company’s 10th anniversary celebration, co-founder and optometrist Madonna Narine spearheaded eye tests for over 200 children from Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice. The children were also provided with spectacles.

According to Narine, these activities are in keeping with community and fulfilling the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives.