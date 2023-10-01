Nurses, staff at Mahaicony Hospital decry poor working conditions

Kaieteur News – Nurses and other staff at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital are calling on the regional authorities to provide much needed equipment for them to execute their tasks in an effective and efficient manner.

The frustrated staff told Kaieteur News that they are unable to properly serve citizens who visit the hospital for care and treatment.

On Saturday, angry employees told this publication that this situation has been affecting them for the past ten years, and that little has been done by authorities to rectify the situation.

Creditable sources at the institution noted that in almost all of the hospital’s departments, they have suffered severely, and are unable to offer effective medical service to the public. They noted that as a result, they are faced each day by irate patients, who are frustrated by the situation.

At the Dental Clinic, staff are agonized because of the fact that equipment used for oral hygiene, teeth cleaning, and other mouth care, are dysfunctional.

A Kaieteur News reporter visited the institution recently to have his teeth cleaned and was made to wait for three hours as the dentist struggled to get the equipment to work. Staff told this publication that repeated requests have been made for new equipment but, to no avail.

Kaieteur News understands that all departments are required to place requisition orders as well as indicated the equipment that require servicing. Despite the submission of all requirements, the staff at the hospital continue to wait for the provision of the much needed equipment.

It was indicated that the orders are forwarded to the Region Five’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) who in turn would consult with the Regional Health Officer (RHO) at their annual budget meetings.

A similar situation occurs at the Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department. Sources told Kaieteur News that staff are expected to offer therapy to patients with disabilities, with a non-functional treadmill, and an exercise bicycle that is out of order. The bicycle was reportedly donated to the institution a few years ago but has been parked due to being dysfunctional for more than two years.

As a result of the dysfunctional equipment, staff are required to find creative ways of providing therapy for the patients. Several requests for the equipment to be serviced, repaired or replaced have apparently fallen on deaf ears.

Kaieteur News understands that after a prolonged period, the staff were able to acquire electrical nerve stimulators and heat pads through an overseas donor. Given the failure by the regional authorities to provide the much needed equipment, the staff have left hope in donors.

As a result of the deficiencies, the nurses and other caregivers have faced constant verbal abuse from patients who are frustrated because of the lack of “proper care”. They are pleading with the regional authorities to work earnestly to have the situation restored to normalcy and take their needs seriously.

Attempts to contact Region Five’s Regional Executive Officer proved futile.