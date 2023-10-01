Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Local company imports registered purebred cattle to support breeding programme

Oct 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – ADH Abary Rice and Cattle Inc. has announced the transition and commencement of operations of its Purebred Brahman Breeding Station located on the left bank of the Abary River. This coincided with the arrival of the second group of registered purebred Brahman breeding cattle in Guyana on September 19, 2023.

Significantly, the arrival of this second group of purebred Brahmans to Guyana from the Circle F Ranch in Georgia, USA is occurring at the same time as the offspring of American Brahman bulls imported last year and have now surpassed 50 and counting.

This is the location on the left bank of the Abary River where the Breeding Station is.

Those bulls were selected, sourced, and purchased from the JD Hudgins Ranch and V8 Ranch in Texas, USA, whose genetics and registered Brahman cattle are recognized and acknowledged as amongst the best in the world. A further shipment of select registered purebred brahman heifers is scheduled to arrive in October 2023.

The Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Agriculture provided guidance for the development and cultivation of improved pastures that is ongoing, the issue of the necessary permits and use of their cattle transport, and most importantly facilitated the seamless release, delivery and transit of the animals upon arrival at CJIA by ensuring the requisite approvals were in place.

The purebred Brahman Cattle

ADH Abary Rice and Cattle Inc, through its principals and directors, have a history of breeding and supplying quality Brahman cattle to various farms and farmers over the years including the GLDA in 2014 and within recent times Fairfield Rice Inc in 2023 with whom it collectively sourced and obtained the best quality Brahman genetics available from two of the top Brahman ranches in the world for use in their breeding programmes.

This screenshot shows Circle F Farms extending appreciation to ADH Abary Rice and Cattle Inc.

ADH Abary Rice and Cattle Inc., in keeping with the Government of Guyana’s aggressive  agricultural policy and vision of reducing the nation’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025, has expanded and brought into operation, its purebred Brahman cattle breeding station for the exclusive purpose of supplying farmers locally and, within five years, regionally, with quality Brahman bulls and heifers without the necessity in the future to resort to extra regional sources or to settle for lesser quality animals.

With this Breeding Station’s robust foundation and dedication to excellence, Kaieteur News was informed by the company that there will be a reliable source of purebred Brahman bulls and heifers available locally at an affordable cost for top quality genetics commencing in 2024.

This is a significant step to reach the goal of having biannual cattle sales where farmers can source and purchase quality replacement breeding stock at affordable prices.

The ADH Abary Rice and Cattle Inc. Breeding Station will not only meet the demand for superior livestock but also elevate Guyana’s livestock position as a source of purebred Brahman cattle and will make a significant and lasting impact on the cattle breeding landscape in Guyana.

