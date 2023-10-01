International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial Smith remembers Alma Mater

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – Two former students of the Canje Secondary School (CSS) in East Canje , who are now International cricketers, have certainly remembered where they came from.

The two former students West Indies all-rounder Kevin Sinclair and Guyana Fast Bowler Nial Smith have made significant financial donations to their former schools.

Sinclair an off spinning all-rounder and Smith – a tear away fast bowler, both hail from New Amsterdam Berbice.

Sinclair, who now resides in East Canje, began from humble beginnings and worked his way up from the junior level where represented Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. He has now graduated to the senior level and is now considered as one of the top all-rounders in the West Indies. Smith, who is a regular fixture on the Guyana Senior Team is knocking on the doors of the West Indies senior team.

The two former students made the financial donation towards the Physical Education Department of the school. The contribution will aid in the successful execution of the School’s Inter house Athletic Championship and preparation for their participation in the Inter School participation.

The head teacher, staff and students of the Canje Secondary School are taking the opportunity to extend great appreciation to Sinclair and Smith for their contributions to their Alma Mater.

The school also wishes them well in their future engagements.