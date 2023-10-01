Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is set to conclude its senior championships today at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Demerara.

The championship commenced on Friday, delivering riveting competition over the course of two action-packed days.

On Friday, Keliza Smith impressively clocked in at 11.66s to seize the women’s 100m title, defeating Cassy Small (11.93s) and quarter-mile sensation Tianna Springer, who momentarily switched to sprints and secured third place with a time of 13.04s.

In the Men’s 100m event, Nolex Holder stole the spotlight with a blazing time of 10.36s, narrowly besting Akeem Stewart (10.68s), while Shamar Horatio claimed the third position with a time of 10.42s.

Meanwhile, Marlon Nicholson dominated the men’s 10,000m, crossing the finish line in 35 minutes and 52.25s. Cleveland Thomas (37:02.93) and Odida Parkison (37:36.97) trailed behind to secure second and third places, respectively.

The women’s 5000m unfolded with Jelicia Wright taking the crown in 22 minutes and 40.6 seconds, leaving Sheama Tyrell (23.22.5) and Kezra Murray (24.12.7) to follow in her wake.

Returning yesterday, Anthony Williams, representing the Police Progressive Youth Club, soared to victory in the men’s Long Jump, achieving an impressive leap of 7.26m.

Williams’ teammate, Eron Leitch, finished second place with a jump of 7.05m, while Nichol Crandon of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) claimed the third spot with a jump of 6.90m.

In the women’s Long Jump, Annali Redmond’s 5.46m outshined Tasnica Lovell (5.00m) and Tonya Rawlins (4.54m).

The Women’s Discus event was a showcase of GDF athletes, with Ameka Eastman winning the event with a throw of 34.8m; Tanisha Cort (34.6m) and Jameicia Scott (32.44m).

In the men’s Discus, Jemaine Simmons of the GDF emerged as the champion with an impressive throw of 43.11m, outperforming clubmate Joshua Jones (40.3m) and Police’s Kleon Spellen (37.4m).

Today, the men and women’s 200m and 400m are expected to be the highlight of the day, with the 16-year-old Springer expected to take centre stage.