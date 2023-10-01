Government removes August oil production data from website with no explanation

Kaieteur News – In the era of digitization, where timely access to information is not just expected but demanded, the Ministry of Natural Resources seems to be falling short on its commitments. Recently, with no explanation provided, the August oil production data vanished from the Petroleum Management Program Oil Production Data Centre, leaving stakeholders and the public baffled.

Stakeholders believe the recent introduction of an interactive interface displaying oil production data is indeed commendable. It has resolved the previously criticized user-interface issues, allowing Guyanese citizens to view data spanning from December 2019 to the present. The charts, including both individual and combined oil production volumes from projects operating offshore Guyana, Liza Phases One and Two, offer a more comprehensive insight than ever before. However, stakeholders have said timely updates remain a glaring concern.

With data from August missing and September data yet to be uploaded, the lag has reached an alarming two months.

The lack of timeliness is not a new complaint. Historically, oil production data would only be updated at the end of the subsequent month, creating a three to four week lag. While stakeholders appreciate the interactive data presentation, there is an urgent call for diversifying how this data is presented. Simpler graphs, tables, and more interactive visuals could cater to the broad demographic of Guyanese society, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their education level, understands the information.

The issues don’t stop there. Well Drilling Activities, another section on the website, is notably missing data on over 15 wells drilled in the past two years. The last update, dating back to September 2021, was about the Turbot-2 discovery by ExxonMobil. Despite subsequent drillings by ExxonMobil, Repsol, and CGX Energy, these remain unlisted.

Furthermore, there is a concerning lack of updates on other sections of the website. The Natural Resource Fund’s monthly and quarterly reports are absent post-September 2021, although they are available on other government websites. The events section is outdated by two years, and the section designated for ministerial speeches has seen no new addition since September 2020. Just to name a few.

Despite being a relatively new platform, established in 2021 under the current governing administration, the website’s maintenance is grossly neglected. Intended to inform the public about Guyana’s most valuable sector, the oil and gas industry, stakeholders say the lack of upkeep is more than just an oversight— it is a disservice to citizens and the industry. This is the very website that hosts information for interested parties when Guyana held its first offshore licensing round.

This newspaper highlighted many of these concerns a week ago, and the silence from the Ministry is deafening. There has also been no attempt to rectify the issues stated, apart from the oil production data visualization section. Transparency advocates continue to issue a clarion call for the Ministry to rectify these glaring issues and uphold its commitment to transparency and accountability.