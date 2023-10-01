GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

…focused on Grassroots and Female Football

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde recently completed a successful two-day outreach in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where he engaged in productive discussions about the ongoing grassroots programmes with the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Executive Committee.

Accompanied by GFF Competition Director Troy Peters, President Forde held meetings with Bartica Mayor Anthony Murray, BFA President Alden Marlowe, local clubs, and other key regional stakeholders between September 22nd and 23rd.

The GFF top executive commended BFA President Marslowe and his dedicated team for their exemplary implementation of the M-FAP-funded GFF Summer Grassroots and Academy Training Centre (ATC) programmes, as well as the ongoing success of the senior men’s league.

The M-FAP initiative has played a crucial role in driving positive change, nurturing grassroots talent, and providing essential football gear and funds for senior programmes across Guyana.

President Forde indicated “The Academy Training Centre in Bartica is experiencing a steady increase in children attending the Saturday morning grassroots programme. The increased number of young girls attending these sessions are an encouraging sign of the progress the BFA is making in expanding

the participation levels at the Academy and this is exactly what the M-FAP programme was designed to achieve.”

The purpose of the official two-day visit to Region Seven was to review the BFA’s M-FAP funding usage and to also strengthen collaboration between the GFF and the BFA, with a specific focus on youth football initiatives.

The inaugural GFF Summer Grassroots programme was launched nationwide by President Forde in August, and saw a successful rollout in Bartica with nearly 100 young boys and girls between the ages of five and twelve.

The summer sessions, aimed at cultivating a passion for football and providing valuable developmental opportunities for aspiring young footballers, ended in early September with an exciting football festival which was attended by parents and members of the community.

During the trip, President Forde also distributed football equipment to local clubs in Bartica, recognising their valuable contributions to the senior men’s league. The current league features eight clubs competing for the title.

“The BFA is playing a two rounds Senior Men’s League which gives each team 16 competitive games in the 2023 season. This is a remarkable achievement that was only possible because of the hard work, leadership and dedication of President Alden Marslowe, his Executive Committee and the Clubs. It was therefore important for the GFF to reward these Clubs with the full compliment of football development equipment. Each Club was tasked with the responsibility of establishing their own grassroots programme and at least one female youth team to compete in BFA competition.”

The GFF remains committed to working closely with the BFA and other regional associations to foster the growth and development of football throughout Guyana through M-FAP in the areas of Administration and Operations, Equipment and Material, Competition and Technical Development, and Infrastructure Development.