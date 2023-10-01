Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Carlvin Burnett is Digicel’s newest brand influencer

Oct 01, 2023 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Waterfalls Magazine – Digicel has announced its latest partnership with recording and performing artist from Guyana, Carlvin Burnett.

Singer: Carlvin Burnette

Singer: Carlvin Burnette

In a release to the media on Thursday, Digicel explained the collaboration marks a significant milestone in Digicel’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the arts and connecting with diverse communities through the power of music.

Burnett is a household name in the music industry, renowned for his exceptional talent as a recording and performing artist.

With a career spanning over a decade, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and mesmerizing performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

His artistic contributions have earned him a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades throughout his career.

Burnett expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “I am beyond excited to partner with Digicel, a brand that shares my commitment to connecting people and fostering meaningful relationships. As an artist, I have always believed in the power of communication through music and the ability of music to bring people together.

With Digicel, I look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike.”

Communications Manager at Digicel, Gabriella Chapman, said as a brand influencer for Digicel, Burnett will be involved in various marketing campaigns, initiatives, and events that showcase the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge telecommunications services.

“His dynamic presence and passion for music will undoubtedly bring a fresh and vibrant perspective to the brand’s communication strategy. Thus, we are thrilled to welcome Carlvin Burnett to the Digicel family.

Carlvin Burnette signed as Digicel’s new brand influencer

Carlvin Burnette signed as Digicel’s new brand influencer

His immense talent, charisma, and cultural influence align perfectly with our brand’s values and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. With Carlvin on board, we look forward to exploring exciting new avenues to connect with our audience and positively impact the world of telecommunications.”

This partnership between Digicel and Carlvin Burnett marks the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to bring even more value and entertainment to Digicel customers.

Together, they aim to redefine the boundaries of telecommunications and music in a way that resonates with global audiences.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo will make ayo sell ayo bodies to feed ya’ll pickney.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

Oct 01, 2023

…focused on Grassroots and Female Football Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde recently completed a successful two-day outreach in Region Seven...
Read More
Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Oct 01, 2023

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Oct 01, 2023

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in low-scoring opening battle

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in...

Oct 01, 2023

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial Smith remembers Alma Mater

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial...

Oct 01, 2023

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice C/ship

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice...

Oct 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]