Carlvin Burnett is Digicel’s newest brand influencer

Waterfalls Magazine – Digicel has announced its latest partnership with recording and performing artist from Guyana, Carlvin Burnett.

In a release to the media on Thursday, Digicel explained the collaboration marks a significant milestone in Digicel’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the arts and connecting with diverse communities through the power of music.

Burnett is a household name in the music industry, renowned for his exceptional talent as a recording and performing artist.

With a career spanning over a decade, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and mesmerizing performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

His artistic contributions have earned him a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades throughout his career.

Burnett expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “I am beyond excited to partner with Digicel, a brand that shares my commitment to connecting people and fostering meaningful relationships. As an artist, I have always believed in the power of communication through music and the ability of music to bring people together.

With Digicel, I look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike.”

Communications Manager at Digicel, Gabriella Chapman, said as a brand influencer for Digicel, Burnett will be involved in various marketing campaigns, initiatives, and events that showcase the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge telecommunications services.

“His dynamic presence and passion for music will undoubtedly bring a fresh and vibrant perspective to the brand’s communication strategy. Thus, we are thrilled to welcome Carlvin Burnett to the Digicel family.

His immense talent, charisma, and cultural influence align perfectly with our brand’s values and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. With Carlvin on board, we look forward to exploring exciting new avenues to connect with our audience and positively impact the world of telecommunications.”

This partnership between Digicel and Carlvin Burnett marks the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to bring even more value and entertainment to Digicel customers.

Together, they aim to redefine the boundaries of telecommunications and music in a way that resonates with global audiences.