Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Oct 01, 2023 Sports

WBC International SuperFlyweight Champion Elton Dharry (left) will headline the card with a title defense.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana will once again be in the spotlight as two major WBC boxing championship fights are scheduled for November 11 and will be held in the heart of Georgetown at the Everest Cricket Ground thanks to Honourable Speaker of the House Manzur Nadir, who has transformed the Everest Cricket Club into a major events venue over the past few years.

WBC International SuperFlyweight Champion Elton Dharry will defend his title, which he won in a hard fought battle last April at the Providence National Stadium, in front of a packed audience which included President Irfaan Ali and Ministers of the Cabinet. Dexter Marques will fight for the WBC FECARBOX title in what promises to be the marquee boxing event of the year.

The fight is sanctioned by the WBC and the Guyana Boxing Board of Control and being brought to you by Nexgen Global Promotions and Jack Bharat in association with the Everest Cricket Club and Ministry of Sports.

Dharry, who is one of the most prolific fighters in his class is the top ranked contender for the world title and hopes that this fight will show the world that Guyana is ready to host a world title fight. “This is my time and with the Guyana government having demonstrated its commitment to sports and tourism, there is no bigger draw than a championship fight to focus the world’s attention on Guyana!”

Dexter Marques is no slouch when it comes to the ring and plans on a dominant performance to secure a victory, “I am a great fighter who is now getting the opportunity to show the world my talent. This will be a fight to remember!”

According to Jack Bharat, “Elton Dharry is one of our greatest fighters and we are one step away from securing another world title for the country. I want to thank the government of Guyana for their unwavering support for the sport and I know that raising is a fight that fans won’t want to miss!”

Dexter Marques

President of the GBBC Peter Abdool said, “Boxing is the only sport that has brought an Olympic medal to our country and we have produced 5 world Champions so far and have the potential for many more. I am excited to see this event, a long time in the making come to fruition and expect that another world title fight will soon be on Guyana’s soil.”

Tickets for this double title fight are limited and are in extremely high demand so contact the Guyana Boxing Board or Everest Cricket Club before they’re sold out.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo will make ayo sell ayo bodies to feed ya’ll pickney.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

Oct 01, 2023

…focused on Grassroots and Female Football Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde recently completed a successful two-day outreach in Region Seven...
Read More
Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Oct 01, 2023

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Oct 01, 2023

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in low-scoring opening battle

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in...

Oct 01, 2023

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial Smith remembers Alma Mater

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial...

Oct 01, 2023

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice C/ship

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice...

Oct 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]