Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana will once again be in the spotlight as two major WBC boxing championship fights are scheduled for November 11 and will be held in the heart of Georgetown at the Everest Cricket Ground thanks to Honourable Speaker of the House Manzur Nadir, who has transformed the Everest Cricket Club into a major events venue over the past few years.

WBC International SuperFlyweight Champion Elton Dharry will defend his title, which he won in a hard fought battle last April at the Providence National Stadium, in front of a packed audience which included President Irfaan Ali and Ministers of the Cabinet. Dexter Marques will fight for the WBC FECARBOX title in what promises to be the marquee boxing event of the year.

The fight is sanctioned by the WBC and the Guyana Boxing Board of Control and being brought to you by Nexgen Global Promotions and Jack Bharat in association with the Everest Cricket Club and Ministry of Sports.

Dharry, who is one of the most prolific fighters in his class is the top ranked contender for the world title and hopes that this fight will show the world that Guyana is ready to host a world title fight. “This is my time and with the Guyana government having demonstrated its commitment to sports and tourism, there is no bigger draw than a championship fight to focus the world’s attention on Guyana!”

Dexter Marques is no slouch when it comes to the ring and plans on a dominant performance to secure a victory, “I am a great fighter who is now getting the opportunity to show the world my talent. This will be a fight to remember!”

According to Jack Bharat, “Elton Dharry is one of our greatest fighters and we are one step away from securing another world title for the country. I want to thank the government of Guyana for their unwavering support for the sport and I know that raising is a fight that fans won’t want to miss!”

President of the GBBC Peter Abdool said, “Boxing is the only sport that has brought an Olympic medal to our country and we have produced 5 world Champions so far and have the potential for many more. I am excited to see this event, a long time in the making come to fruition and expect that another world title fight will soon be on Guyana’s soil.”

Tickets for this double title fight are limited and are in extremely high demand so contact the Guyana Boxing Board or Everest Cricket Club before they’re sold out.