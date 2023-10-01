‘Beyond the Brush’ charms local art lovers at inaugural exhibition

Waterfalls Magazine – Art lovers and enthusiasts were treated to a beautiful display of fine art this weekend at ‘Beyond the Brush’ hosted by Sade Barrow-Brown at the Marriott Hotel Guyana.

The inaugural exhibition hosted by FineArt.gy took place on September 29 and 30, 2023.

Artist and founder of FineArt.gy, Sade Barrow-Brown said that the initiative showcased the work of 40 talented local artists.

From captivating paintings like Dillon Craig’s ‘Land of the Giants’ to handcrafted steel artifacts done his uncle and senior artist, Winslow Craig, visitors were enthralled by the moving work of local creatives.

Barrow-Brown said the exhibition displayed the work of both renowned and emerging artists.

She said her business; FineArt.gy is an innovative online business that helps to expose local artists to the wider market.

According to Barrow-Brown, Beyond the Brush created a unique opportunity for local and visiting art enthusiasts to own a piece of artistic brilliance.

She noted that “It exposes their work to potential buyers globally, but while we have an online space it is still very important for us to have that face-to-face interaction with potential buyers.”

“We have a good balance of renowned and emerging artists …the idea is for the world to know that we have our culture here and our culture shows through our art,” she added

The gallery featured work from talent artists including Abigail Marks, Akeem King, Alvina Nughton, Alyce Cameron, Anthonio Butts, Anna Joao, Bissoonnauth Bacchus, Christina Izbașa, Cosmata Lindie, Courtney Douglas, Darry Wilson, Delancia Semple, Dillon Craig, Dominique Hunter, Jamel Denny, Junior Hytmiah, Keno George, Leon Hardowar, Lisa Thompson, Maharanie Jhillu, Merlene Ellis, Mariah Lawrence, Mary Fung-A-Fat, Michael Griffith, Ransford Simon, Roberta Nicolls, Roberto Teekah, Ron Verwey, Ryan McKay, Samara Siland, Selena Ramnarine, Tammy Walker, Travon Barker, Winslow Craig, Christopher Killkelly, Vibert Dummett, Halcyon Doris, Joshua Macey, Akeem King, Ackeem Thomas and Ariela Azaire.

Barrow-Browne noted that supporting local artists is not just about investing in their work; “it’s an investment in the soul of our community”.

“By uplifting our local artists, we preserve cultural identities, inspire creativity, and foster a sense of belonging that enriches our lives in countless ways. Their art reflects our stories, traditions, and aspirations, creating a tapestry that binds us together,” she said.

FineArt.gy is an online art gallery on Facebook. The exhibition was partly sponsored by Impressions Branding.