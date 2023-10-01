Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Beyond the Brush’ charms local art lovers at inaugural exhibition

Oct 01, 2023 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Waterfalls Magazine – Art lovers and enthusiasts were treated to a beautiful display of fine art this weekend at ‘Beyond the Brush’ hosted by Sade Barrow-Brown at the Marriott Hotel Guyana.

The inaugural exhibition hosted by FineArt.gy took place on September 29 and 30, 2023.

Artist and founder of FineArt.gy, Sade Barrow-Brown said that the initiative showcased the work of 40 talented local artists.

Scenes from Beyond the Brush art exhibition

Scenes from Beyond the Brush art exhibition

From captivating paintings like Dillon Craig’s ‘Land of the Giants’ to handcrafted steel artifacts done his uncle and senior artist, Winslow Craig, visitors were enthralled by the moving work of local creatives.

Barrow-Brown said the exhibition displayed the work of both renowned and emerging artists.

She said her business; FineArt.gy is an innovative online business that helps to expose local artists to the wider market.

According to Barrow-Brown, Beyond the Brush created  a unique opportunity for local and visiting art enthusiasts to own a piece of artistic brilliance.

She noted that “It exposes their work to potential buyers globally, but while we have an online space it is still very important for us to have that face-to-face interaction with potential buyers.”

“We have a good balance of renowned and emerging artists …the idea is for the world to know that we have our culture here and our culture shows through our art,” she added

The gallery featured work from talent artists including Abigail Marks, Akeem King, Alvina Nughton, Alyce Cameron, Anthonio Butts, Anna Joao, Bissoonnauth Bacchus, Christina Izbașa, Cosmata Lindie, Courtney Douglas, Darry Wilson, Delancia Semple, Dillon Craig, Dominique Hunter, Jamel Denny, Junior Hytmiah,   Keno George, Leon Hardowar, Lisa Thompson, Maharanie Jhillu, Merlene Ellis, Mariah Lawrence, Mary Fung-A-Fat, Michael Griffith, Ransford Simon, Roberta Nicolls, Roberto Teekah, Ron Verwey, Ryan McKay, Samara Siland, Selena Ramnarine, Tammy Walker, Travon Barker, Winslow Craig, Christopher Killkelly, Vibert Dummett, Halcyon Doris, Joshua Macey, Akeem King, Ackeem Thomas and Ariela Azaire.

Barrow-Browne noted that supporting local artists is not just about investing in their work; “it’s an investment in the soul of our community”.

“By uplifting our local artists, we preserve cultural identities, inspire creativity, and foster a sense of belonging that enriches our lives in countless ways. Their art reflects our stories, traditions, and aspirations, creating a tapestry that binds us together,” she said.

FineArt.gy is an online art gallery on Facebook. The exhibition was partly sponsored by Impressions Branding.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo will make ayo sell ayo bodies to feed ya’ll pickney.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

Oct 01, 2023

…focused on Grassroots and Female Football Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde recently completed a successful two-day outreach in Region Seven...
Read More
Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Oct 01, 2023

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Oct 01, 2023

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in low-scoring opening battle

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in...

Oct 01, 2023

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial Smith remembers Alma Mater

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial...

Oct 01, 2023

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice C/ship

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice...

Oct 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]