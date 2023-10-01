APA hosts Ina Maimu Yetatokon – a panel forum

Waterfalls Magazine – With the aim of providing Indigenous voices with a space free from fear or favour, the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) hosted Ina Maimu Yetatokon – a panel forum at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Ina Maimu Yetatokon is a Patamona phrase that, when translated means ‘Listen to Our Voices’. It is also the name of APA’s annual social media Heritage Month series that aims to promote Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge while examining issues affecting our people.

This year, the APA moved Ina Maimu Yetatokon from online to a physical space with a diverse lineup of panellists from various backgrounds. The panel discussion featured Indigenous peoples with lived experiences to speak about and share their knowledge of a wide cross-section of topics relevant to their realities.

The forum opened with addresses by APA’s President and Toshao of Kamarang Mr. Lemmel Benson and the Association’s Women’s Representative Ms. Alma Marshall.

The formal discussion was started by APA’s Executive Director Ms. Jean La Rose who presented on the status of Indigenous Peoples in Guyana while APA’s Youth Representative Mr. Kemal Robinson spoke to the importance of the protection of Indigenous territories and customary lands.

The other panelists included Marine Biologist, Ms. Felicia Collins who spoke about environmental conservation and the impact on the lives and livelihoods of Indigenous Peoples; South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) Communications Officer, Ms. Immaculata Casimero delved into the challenges of indigenous women and girls in the protection, preservation and promotion of their rights; and Law Student, Ms. Judy Winter tackled the challenges in accessing education for Indigenous youths.

Chinese Landing youth, Mr. Michael Miller addressed the situation in his community as it relates to the impact of outside miners and the invasion of their territory.

The attendees had the opportunity to interact with the panelists where they posed questions and sought clarifications on the statements presented. The discussion was skillfully moderated by Mr. Graham Atkinson and Ms. Sharida Reuben.

Ina Maimu Yetatokon provided a unique space for unhindered conversations and sharing of the Indigenous experiences by the very persons who are living those experiences.

Backdrop Artwork was done by Mr. Nigel Butler of The Nine Nations group.