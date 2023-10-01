Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

APA hosts Ina Maimu Yetatokon – a panel forum

Oct 01, 2023 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Waterfalls Magazine – With the aim of providing Indigenous voices with a space free from fear or favour, the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) hosted Ina Maimu Yetatokon – a panel forum at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Ina Maimu Yetatokon is a Patamona phrase that, when translated means ‘Listen to Our Voices’. It is also the name of APA’s annual social media Heritage Month series that aims to promote Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge while examining issues affecting our people.

This year, the APA moved Ina Maimu Yetatokon from online to a physical space with a diverse lineup of panellists from various backgrounds. The panel discussion featured Indigenous peoples with lived experiences to speak about and share their knowledge of a wide cross-section of topics relevant to their realities.

The forum opened with addresses by APA’s President and Toshao of Kamarang Mr. Lemmel Benson and the Association’s Women’s Representative Ms. Alma Marshall.

The formal discussion was started by APA’s Executive Director Ms. Jean La Rose who presented on the status of Indigenous Peoples in Guyana while APA’s Youth Representative Mr. Kemal Robinson spoke to the importance of the protection of Indigenous territories and customary lands.

APA hosted a panel discussion called Ina Maimu Yetatokon translated as ‘listen to our voices’

APA hosted a panel discussion called Ina Maimu Yetatokon translated as ‘listen to our voices’

The other panelists included Marine Biologist, Ms. Felicia Collins who spoke about environmental conservation and the impact on the lives and livelihoods of Indigenous Peoples; South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) Communications Officer, Ms. Immaculata Casimero delved into the challenges of indigenous women and girls in the protection, preservation and promotion of their rights; and Law Student, Ms. Judy Winter tackled the challenges in accessing education for Indigenous youths.

Chinese Landing youth, Mr. Michael Miller addressed the situation in his community as it relates to the impact of outside miners and the invasion of their territory.

The attendees had the opportunity to interact with the panelists where they posed questions and sought clarifications on the statements presented. The discussion was skillfully moderated by Mr. Graham Atkinson and Ms. Sharida Reuben.

Ina Maimu Yetatokon provided a unique space for unhindered conversations and sharing of the Indigenous experiences by the very persons who are living those experiences.

Backdrop Artwork was done by Mr. Nigel Butler of The Nine Nations group.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo will make ayo sell ayo bodies to feed ya’ll pickney.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

GFF President records positive outreach in Bartica

Oct 01, 2023

…focused on Grassroots and Female Football Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde recently completed a successful two-day outreach in Region Seven...
Read More
Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Holder, Smith take National 100m titles

Oct 01, 2023

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Boxing Stars set to shine in November at Everest

Oct 01, 2023

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in low-scoring opening battle

Sinclair’s 7-wicket haul stuns Demerara in...

Oct 01, 2023

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial Smith remembers Alma Mater

International cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Nial...

Oct 01, 2023

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice C/ship

GDF dominates opening day of Andrew Lewis Novice...

Oct 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]