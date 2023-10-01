5 Yoga exercises for stroke recovery and prevention

Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2023 Features / Columnists, Fit-Nest, News, Waterfalls Magazine
FIT-NEST
By Davina Bagot
Waterfalls Magazine – In this week’s Fit-Nest, we explore some of the benefits of Yoga.
Yoga, is a mind and body practice that can build strength and flexibility while improving the body’s health. In Guyana, stroke accounts for the second leading cause of death according to 2019 statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Hindustan Times (HT) in an article published on September 25, 2023 highlighted the benefits of yoga for stroke patients and those looking to avoid it.
It said numerous studies have shown the value of holistic practises like Yoga for stroke patients’ recovery and to prevent relapse. It is advised that those who have had a stroke or are at risk of having one do mindfulness-based exercises like Tai Chi, Yoga and meditation as their cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure can all be lowered, which are risk factors for stroke.
In an interview with Zarafshan Shiraz of HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Foods strong in potassium, such as sweet and white potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, prunes, melon, and soybeans, are encouraged for stroke patients to eat because they can help you maintain appropriate blood pressure, which is the main risk factor for stroke. Foods high in magnesium, including spinach, are also associated with a lower risk of stroke. Additionally, keep an eye on your diet by focusing on lean proteins and high-fiber foods. Avoid trans and saturated fats because they might cause artery blockages. Reduce salt intake and steer clear of processed meals, which can raise blood pressure.”
Suggesting Yoga therapy for rehabilitation, he revealed, “You can increase your chances of recovering from a stroke by incorporating yoga therapy into stroke rehabilitation. Yoga is a holistic practise that combines physical postures with breathing exercises and meditation. Yoga may also aid elder stroke survivors in gaining better balance and increasing their level of activity.” He recommended the following asanas (postures/ poses) for stroke recovery and prevention –
Jagdeo will make ayo sell ayo bodies to feed ya’ll pickney.
Oct 01, 2023…focused on Grassroots and Female Football Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde recently completed a successful two-day outreach in Region Seven...
Oct 01, 2023
Oct 01, 2023
Oct 01, 2023
Oct 01, 2023
Oct 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC, Guyana’s main Opposition party, finds itself engulfed skepticism and mistrust.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]