5 Yoga exercises for stroke recovery and prevention

FIT-NEST

By Davina Bagot

Waterfalls Magazine – In this week’s Fit-Nest, we explore some of the benefits of Yoga.

Vajrasana

Davina Bagot

Yoga, is a mind and body practice that can build strength and flexibility while improving the body’s health. In Guyana, stroke accounts for the second leading cause of death according to 2019 statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hindustan Times (HT) in an article published on September 25, 2023 highlighted the benefits of yoga for stroke patients and those looking to avoid it.

Sukhasana

It said numerous studies have shown the value of holistic practises like Yoga for stroke patients’ recovery and to prevent relapse. It is advised that those who have had a stroke or are at risk of having one do mindfulness-based exercises like Tai Chi, Yoga and meditation as their cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure can all be lowered, which are risk factors for stroke.

Dandasana

Adomukhi Svanasana

In an interview with Zarafshan Shiraz of HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Foods strong in potassium, such as sweet and white potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, prunes, melon, and soybeans, are encouraged for stroke patients to eat because they can help you maintain appropriate blood pressure, which is the main risk factor for stroke. Foods high in magnesium, including spinach, are also associated with a lower risk of stroke. Additionally, keep an eye on your diet by focusing on lean proteins and high-fiber foods. Avoid trans and saturated fats because they might cause artery blockages. Reduce salt intake and steer clear of processed meals, which can raise blood pressure.”

Vrikshasana

Suggesting Yoga therapy for rehabilitation, he revealed, “You can increase your chances of recovering from a stroke by incorporating yoga therapy into stroke rehabilitation. Yoga is a holistic practise that combines physical postures with breathing exercises and meditation. Yoga may also aid elder stroke survivors in gaining better balance and increasing their level of activity.” He recommended the following asanas (postures/ poses) for stroke recovery and prevention –

  1. Vajrasana: Start by standing straight with your arms by your sides. • Lean forward and slowly lower your knees onto your mat. • Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward. • Keep your heels close to each other. Place your palms on your knees facing up sit with your back up straight.
  2. Sukhasana – Happy Pose: Place your palms on the knees while sitting erect with your spine straight in Dandasana. Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh. Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh.
  3. Dandasana: Sit upright and extend your legs in front of you. Join your legs, bringing your heels together. Maintain a straight back. Tighten your pelvic, thigh, and calves muscles. In order to support your spine, place your palms on the floor next to your hips. Also, relax your shoulders.
  4. Adomukhi Svanasana: Begin in Cat Pose, where the palms are beneath the shoulders and the knees are below the hips. Push hips up, straightening the knees and elbows, and form an A’ shape. • Try to push your heels all the way to the floor.
  5. Vrikshasana: • Place yourself in Samasthithi. • Raise your left leg and place foot on the inside of your raised thigh. To keep your foot in position, you can support it with your palm. Join palms and lift your hands up. Do the same with the other leg.
Features/Columnists

