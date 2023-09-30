Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Women shot while parting fight between school girls

Sep 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two women were shot on Thursday while parting a fight between two school girls at Freeman Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police identified the shooter as Kennard Jabar. Police said that the shooting took place around 18:45 hrs.

Investigations revealed that there was a fight between two 16-year-old schoolgirls and the two women intervened and tried to de-escalate the brawl.

Based on eyewitness accounts, the suspect who was at the scene, drew a handgun from his waist and fired several shots in the direction of the two women, police stated.

They each sustained a single gunshot to their right and left hand, respectively.

The police could not identify the school girls and it was noted that both girls ran away from the scene following the shooting.

The victims were immediately taken to a city hospital by persons at the scene. They were treated and have since been discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.

