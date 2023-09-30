Women shot while parting fight between school girls

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two women were shot on Thursday while parting a fight between two school girls at Freeman Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Police identified the shooter as Kennard Jabar. Police said that the shooting took place around 18:45 hrs.
Investigations revealed that there was a fight between two 16-year-old schoolgirls and the two women intervened and tried to de-escalate the brawl.
Based on eyewitness accounts, the suspect who was at the scene, drew a handgun from his waist and fired several shots in the direction of the two women, police stated.
They each sustained a single gunshot to their right and left hand, respectively.
The police could not identify the school girls and it was noted that both girls ran away from the scene following the shooting.
The victims were immediately taken to a city hospital by persons at the scene. They were treated and have since been discharged.
Investigations are ongoing.
Guyana’s one question president!
Sep 30, 2023World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to continue its hectic year of competition when the...
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – The introduction of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) caused a significant uptick in the cost of living, evident... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]