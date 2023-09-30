Too much holidays!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff people were disappointed when they did not get a holiday after the Guyana Amazon Warriors won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). After all, when Six-head Lewis did win de world title, a national holiday was declared.

Some persons even leff de Stadium believing that de next day was a holiday. Dem did determine to enjoy themselves. But if dem bin know that de next day would not have been a holiday, dem would have been more restrained. Because de next morning, nuff of dem could not surface.

But nuff of dem people fail to realize that we already gat too much holidays. Is like holidays mek fuh we. De first day of the year is a holiday. Republic Day is a national holiday and so too is Independence Day. Nobody don’t know which is Guyana’s National Day: Independence of Republic

Each of the major religions have their own holidays. Christians have Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Monday.; Muslims have Youman Nabi and Ed and the Hindus have Phagwah and Diwali

And if a holiday fall on a Sunday de next day becomes a holiday. So is like we mek things fuh please de holidays rather than fuh please people.

Guyana has so many holidays that it’s a wonder anyone manages to get any work done. But who needs productivity when you can have endless celebrations? Perhaps it’s time for Guyana to introduce a “National Work Day” to balance things out. Until then, let’s just enjoy the holiday-induced nap that seems to be the national pastime.

Talk Half! Leff Half!