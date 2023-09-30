Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Sep 30, 2023 Sports

Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Day two of the Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament is scheduled to take place today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue, with another 16 matches.

The Unicomer-sponsored event, which is in its tenth edition, and being administered by the Petra Organisation, will see the action kick off at 10:30hrs.

The first two matches that will be contested simultaneously will see St. John The Baptiste’s team take one Kabakaburi while Leonora battle Tapakuma.

A part of last week’s opening day action.

At 11:20hrs, Potaro oppose Sophia while St. Aloysius collide with Annandale as Rosignol tackle Dem Amstel and All Saints go up against Smith’s Memorial at 12:10hrs.

At 13:00hrs, One Mile and Soesdyke face off with Friendship and Tuschen, respectively. After that Belladrum and St. Pius thrash it out with Westfield and Winfer Gardens, respectively, at 13:50hrs.

In matches 26 and 27, Enterprise will meet Collaco and Ann’s Grove battle F.E Pollard at 14:40hrs.

St John the Baptise’s scorers in their win on the opening day were (L-R) Isaiah Daniels, Kareme Welcome and Kriston Chandler.

The penultimate pair of matches for the day begins at 15:10hrs and will see Marian Academy versus St. Gabriel’s and North Georgetown versus Tucville.

The day wraps up with the final pair of battles which kick off 16:20hrs and features Redeemer versus St. Stephen’s and West Ruimveldt versus St. Ambrose.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation with support from the MoE, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.

