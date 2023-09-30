Rotary Club of Georgetown to host blood drive at State House

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Sep 30, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown (RCG) will host a blood drive today between 9:00hrs-15:00hrs at the Baridi Benab, State House on Main Street.

In a release, the RCG noted that participation in the blood drive is easy. Participants must walk with a valid form of ID, he/she will complete a brief health screening exercise and donate blood and help save lives.

President of the RCG, Attorney-at-law, Devindra Kissoon, in  a message to participants, said that “Your donation will make a real difference in the lives of individuals in our community who depend on blood transfusions for their health and well-being.”

“We are excited to host this blood drive at the State House and encourage everyone to join us in this lifesaving effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, in its release, the RCG said it has a long history of serving the community.

“We are thrilled to partner with the State House to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Blood donation is a simple yet incredibly powerful way to give back and support our local hospitals and healthcare systems,” the club said in the release.

For this initiative, the RCG has partnered with Rotaract Club of University of Guyana.

In addition to the drive, the club said blood pressure and blood sugar testing will be available.

