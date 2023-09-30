P&P Insurance Brokers throws its support behind the Georgetown Cricket Softball League

Kaieteur Sports – Once Again P&P Insurance has thrown its support to the Georgetown Cricket Softball League.

This is P&P’s 5th year coming onboard as a sponsor.

Executive Director Mr. Vikash Panday presented the cheque to a representative of the League.

Mr. Panday in brief comments said he notes that this year the tournament is much bigger, attracting teams both from Guyana and the Diaspora.

Mr. Panday also wished the league and all teams much success in the tournament.

P&P Insurance has been, for a long time, fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility; sponsoring all types of sporting events. Mr. Panday has pledged that P&P will continue to fulfill this as he deems it very important that this is achieved. He has asked that fellow members of the Private Sector follow suit and come onboard in activities such as this.