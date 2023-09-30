Murder of Venezuelan woman, suspect remanded

Kaieteur News – Thirty-five-year-old Jairo Medina Hernandes, a Venezuelan national, was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of a 28-year-old female who also hails from the Bolivarian Republic.

The woman, Estephnie Garcia, was found dead last Friday at Mosapai Backdam, Wenamu River, Region Seven.

The accused appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Delon Bess, where the charge was read to him. Hernandes was charged with the offence of murder, contrary to common law. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

According to the police, Garcia husband left their home for Venezuela on Thursday at about 17:00hrs. The following day, the couple’s three children left home at about 07:30hrs for school.

Reports are that when the children returned home from school at about 16:30 hrs on Friday, they discovered their mother lying motionlessly on the floor with blood around her neck. An alarm was raised and neighbours subsequently reported the matter to the ranks at the Kaikan Police Station.

Police in a statement said that the woman was found lying on her back on the floor of the one-bedroom house with a red T-shirt pulled just above her breast. Her underwear was removed and her private parts were exposed. Upon examination by the police, two small puncture wounds were seen on her neck.

The matter is to be recalled on December 19, 2023.