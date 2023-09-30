Man who drove with cop on car bonnet, slapped with multiple charges

Kaieteur News – Thirty-six-year-old Prince Sinclair of Lot 50, Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, the driver of motor car PLL 4242 who hit down Constable Daniel Fredricks and drove away with the cop on his car’s bonnet, on Friday made his first court appearance.

Sinclair, who appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court, pleaded not guilty to several charges.

They include four counts of Dangerous Driving, Prohibition of Tinted Glass, Conduct of Driver, Maintenance of Motor Vehicle, Stopping within 30 feet of a corner, Wanton Driving, Disorderly Behaviour and Failure to stop when directed by Police in uniform.

Sinclair was placed on $145,000 bail, and was required to lodge his passport with the court. The trial in the matters is slated to commence on Friday 27th October, 2023.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that Sinclair was arrested on Wednesday on Main Street, New Amsterdam following the incident.

Sinclair is accused of, among other things, driving into, injuring, and using a series of expletives against Police Constable Daniel Fredricks, who is stationed at Central Police Station’s Traffic Department.

According to the police, enquires disclosed that Constable Fredricks was on patrol duty with force motorcycle CL 2610 along Main Street, New Amsterdam when he observed Sinclair’s motorcar which was parked within 30ft of Shoelane Street and Main Street, obstructing the free flow of traffic.

As such, Constable Fredricks contacted Sinclair, who was behind the wheels of the car and told him of the offence committed.

According to the police, Sinclair got angry and used a series of expletives at the cop. The driver then entered his car, drove it towards the police rank, and collided with the officer’s right foot. Constable Fredricks fell onto the car bonnet, and the driver continued to drive along Main Street and then onto Republic Road.