Man, 71, tells cops illegal firearm is for my protection

Kaieteur News – Seventy-two-year-old George Aubrey of Suddie Public Road, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday arrested by police ranks after he was found with an unlicensed firearm and ammo in his possession.

According to police, while on patrol duties on Thursday, police received certain information and proceeded to Onderneeming/Sand Pit on the Essequibo Coast, where Archer was contacted.

The ranks reportedly requested to conduct a search on Archer and found in the waist of his pants, one .32 Taurus pistol containing one magazine and seventeen .32 live rounds. When questioned by ranks as to whether he was the holder of a firearm license, he replied “no.”

Archer was then told of the offence committed and cautioned. He then told the police ranks, “Officer, the gun is me own and me gat it to protect me self.” He was then arrested and escorted to the Suddie Police Station along with the firearm and the ammunition.

The pensioner is currently in custody assisting the police with the ongoing investigation.