Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man, 71, tells cops illegal firearm is for my protection

Sep 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Seventy-two-year-old George Aubrey of Suddie Public Road, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday arrested by police ranks after he was found with an unlicensed firearm and ammo in his possession.

According to police, while on patrol duties on Thursday, police received certain information and proceeded to Onderneeming/Sand Pit on the Essequibo Coast, where Archer was contacted.

The ranks reportedly requested to conduct a search on Archer and found in the waist of his pants, one .32 Taurus pistol containing one magazine and seventeen .32 live rounds. When questioned by ranks as to whether he was the holder of a firearm license, he replied “no.”

The .32 Taurus pistol and seventeen .32 live rounds that was found on the pensioner.

The .32 Taurus pistol and seventeen .32 live rounds that was found on the pensioner.

Archer was then told of the offence committed and cautioned. He then told the police ranks, “Officer, the gun is me own and me gat it to protect me self.” He was then arrested and escorted to the Suddie Police Station along with the firearm and the ammunition.

The pensioner is currently in custody assisting the police with the ongoing investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Guyana’s one question president!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese duo of Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers to debut

Guyanese duo of Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers to debut

Sep 30, 2023

World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to continue its hectic year of competition when the...
Read More
Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Sep 30, 2023

Devi Maharaj ton leads West Indies to hard fought victory over Hong Kong as they head to semifinals of 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Devi Maharaj ton leads West Indies to hard fought...

Sep 30, 2023

Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the Caribbean Development Championships

Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the...

Sep 30, 2023

GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

Sep 30, 2023

Linden Masters triumph

Linden Masters triumph

Sep 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]