Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Indians pulled up their socks, African Guyanese should also

Sep 30, 2023 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

As an old PNC member, one of the things I was most grateful for during the Burnham era, was the relative absence of major and recurring crimes.  For any society to thrive and be successful there has to be respect for the law, and the willingness to abide by it.

This week there was a meeting in Washington allegedly organized by someone who is wanted by law enforcement, for a series of serious crimes.  To the surprise and shock of many, numerous members of the Opposition were seen in the company of this wanted person. Repeatedly, he appeared to be the leader of their discussions and meetings.  Surely, this sends the wrong message to the citizens of our country. Does it not ?

Listening to and viewing the live streaming podcast, I heard many grievances and complaints ad nauseam. What I rarely heard were solutions.  For those who are old enough to remember, I respectfully submit that the Indian people were faced with many more hardships under the Burnham administration, than Africans are facing under this Indian led government. The Indian people rarely complained. They pulled their boots up, tightened their belts and went to work and applied themselves.  Today, their performances are among the best in Guyana, Suriname, the United States and elsewhere.

Yes, there is a lot we can learn from each other.

Respectfully,

Herbert Allen

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 29, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Guyana’s one question president!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese duo of Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers to debut

Guyanese duo of Nadina Taharally and Roger Rogers to debut

Sep 30, 2023

World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to continue its hectic year of competition when the...
Read More
Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Round two unravels today at MoE Ground

Sep 30, 2023

Devi Maharaj ton leads West Indies to hard fought victory over Hong Kong as they head to semifinals of 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Devi Maharaj ton leads West Indies to hard fought...

Sep 30, 2023

Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the Caribbean Development Championships

Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the...

Sep 30, 2023

GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

Sep 30, 2023

Linden Masters triumph

Linden Masters triumph

Sep 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]