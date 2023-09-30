Indians pulled up their socks, African Guyanese should also

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2023 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
As an old PNC member, one of the things I was most grateful for during the Burnham era, was the relative absence of major and recurring crimes. For any society to thrive and be successful there has to be respect for the law, and the willingness to abide by it.
This week there was a meeting in Washington allegedly organized by someone who is wanted by law enforcement, for a series of serious crimes. To the surprise and shock of many, numerous members of the Opposition were seen in the company of this wanted person. Repeatedly, he appeared to be the leader of their discussions and meetings. Surely, this sends the wrong message to the citizens of our country. Does it not ?
Listening to and viewing the live streaming podcast, I heard many grievances and complaints ad nauseam. What I rarely heard were solutions. For those who are old enough to remember, I respectfully submit that the Indian people were faced with many more hardships under the Burnham administration, than Africans are facing under this Indian led government. The Indian people rarely complained. They pulled their boots up, tightened their belts and went to work and applied themselves. Today, their performances are among the best in Guyana, Suriname, the United States and elsewhere.
Yes, there is a lot we can learn from each other.
Respectfully,
Herbert Allen
