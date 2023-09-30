GPL records highest ever consumer electricity demand

…urges public to conserve electricity

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is urging the public to adopt “conscientious electricity conservation practices” as the power company has reached its highest ever electricity generation and demand in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

The power company said in a statement on Friday that it has recorded a peak demand of 182 megawatts (MW) for the year thus far, higher than the 154 MW recorded for the corresponding period last year.

“This notable increase in electricity generation and consumption can be attributed to the increasingly high temperatures over the past few months and the growth in the housing and commercial sectors,” GPL said.

Temperature rise has led to heightened use of air condition units and fans, the company said. “In some instances, AC units and fans are left on in homes and businesses that are unoccupied, resulting in unnecessary energy wastage,” GPL noted.

The company said the ongoing situation is not unique to Guyana as countries globally are facing similar energy challenges. Trinidad and Tobago recorded its highest ever electricity consumption last month, GPL said.

To cushion the situation, the power company is urging the public to conserve electricity by unplugging appliances and other electrical devices when not in use. The company urged large scale consumers such as factories and manufacturers to “manage their production schedules efficiently to conserve electricity.”

In recent weeks, consumers in Georgetown and other parts of the Coastland have experienced prolonged periods of power outages, some of which have lasted as long as four hours. In some cases, homes remain in darkness for lengthy periods beyond the time which GPL forecasts a return of power.

Outside the DBIS, the town of Bartica in Region Seven, has been hit by prolong hours of power outages in recent days. GPL noted on its Facebook page on Friday that the current demand in the township exceeds the company’s available power generation from the single-operating engine and the fuel farm at the mining town.

The company said its teams is working to expedite the require engine repairs at the township within the shortest time possible.

In addition to the peak in demand, communities along the coastland have also experienced blackouts as a result of accidents in which electrical poles collapsed. In addition, accidents by private companies carrying out electrical works have resulted in network damages.