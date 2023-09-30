GFF-NAMILCO U-17 league kicks off October 7

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) Thunderbolt Flour Power Under17 League is back for another season of thrilling football from the country’s future male stars.
The league will be rolled out through the GFF Academy Training Centres, and will kick off on Saturday, October 7 at the National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
At Wednesday’s simple launch ceremony, which was held at Namilco headquarters on the East Bank Demerara, the company’s Marketing Supervisor Alicia Anderson reiterated their commitment to supporting grassroots football, and encouraged persons to show their support by attending the games.
“We have come on board again to support football for the Under-17 tournament which spreads across the length and breadth of Guyana. We want persons to render support to the grassroots players which is important for the growth and development. We would have seen this ripple effect happening in other sports across Guyana as well,” she said.
Anderson added: “When you support grassroots football…that bit of motivation, the support that the players get playing in front of a crowd and to hear the shouts “run and pass the ball, or goal” it gives them that extra boost that they need to work on their performance and build their motivation to perform even better. Namilco has always been a part of that through our thunderbolt brand and we will continue to support football.”
This year’s league will feature teams in Group A – Georgetown, East Coast, East Bank, the National Under-15 and Berbice; and Group B – Upper Demerara, Essequibo, Bartica, and West Demerara.
After a round-robin phase, the best teams from each group will advance to the championship round, competing for the prestigious title of national champions. GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph thanked Namilco for their continued support of youth football and emphasised that the collaboration has contributed to the development of young players, citing Omari Glasgow as a shining example.
Glasgow, who started playing in the Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League at the age of 14, is now a star player on Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team.
“The GFF is very grateful to Namilco for partnering again for another year of under-17 football. When the President Wayne Forde administration took office Namilco was one of the first partners that came on board with a multiyear agreement. We’ve seen how this partnership has contributed towards the development of our players. The standouts person for us would be Omari
Glasgow who was a beneficiary of this competition, playing from as early as 14 years old, and now he is the star of our Senior Men’s National Team. And that opportunity was afforded through this partnership with Namilco,” Joseph said.
He noted that the tournament continues to be a fantastic platform for GFF to scout talented players for the junior national teams.
“Our national under-17 boys are going to be involved in international competition in 2024, and this is an opportunity for them to stake a claim to be part of that 23-man squad that is going to represent Guyana at that competition.
We want to ensure that we deliver a really good tournament so that all of the objectives of both the GFF and Namilco are met at the conclusion.”
GFF through strong corporate partnerships continues to organise exceptional tournaments for young players across the country. The Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League concludes on November 18.
