Child escapes as fire destroys two houses in Eccles, EBD

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A child narrowly escaped death on Friday after a two-storey apartment building caught afire around 11:00 hrs on Friday at Sunflower Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara leaving several persons homeless.
The fire also spread to a nearby building, gutting it in the process.
Kaieteur News learnt that the child lives with his siblings and his mother, who is a school teacher, on the bottom flat of the apartment where the fire started. A family of four lived on the top floor. While the teacher was at work, the child was home alone.
While it is unclear what transpired, eyewitnesses recalled seeing the child running out of the building just as the flames started to spread.
Firefighters were summoned to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. By then both buildings were gutted.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Guyana’s one question president!
Sep 30, 2023World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to continue its hectic year of competition when the...
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – The introduction of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) caused a significant uptick in the cost of living, evident... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]