Child escapes as fire destroys two houses in Eccles, EBD

Sep 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A child narrowly escaped death on Friday after a two-storey apartment building caught afire around 11:00 hrs on Friday at Sunflower Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara leaving several  persons homeless.

The fire also spread to a nearby building, gutting it in the process.

Kaieteur News learnt that the child lives with his siblings and his mother, who is a school teacher, on the bottom flat of the apartment where the fire started. A family of four lived on the top floor. While the teacher was at work, the child was home alone.

While it is unclear what transpired, eyewitnesses recalled seeing the child running out of the building just as the flames started to spread.

The buildings engulfed in Flames

Firefighters were summoned to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. By then both buildings were gutted.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

