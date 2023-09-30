Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the Caribbean Development Championships

Latest update September 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon at their recent Press Briefing and Team send-off indicated that it gave her great pleasure to congratulate the participants on their decision to take their Archery shooting a step further. In this regard, the formal announcement was made as to the following persons will be travelling to participate in the Caribbean Development Championship Games to be held in Trinidad & Tobago from September 29 to October 1, 2023 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago.
The Squad is:
Robert Singh Umasankar Madray Jeewanram Persaud
Saeed Karim Naresh Sukhu Roshini Boodhoo
Bibi Salim Samira Duncan Victoria Kum
Karin Toppin Julie Ann Williams Theresa Deoroop
Natalyia Pollard Alim Rasheed Courtlee Rodrigues
Richard Dookie Teemahall Lall Kamla Singh
Nicholas Hing Ramane Kum Naudia Maraj
Shrikanata Deoroop
The above List comprises 17 Athletes and 5 Officials. Team shirts were sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc., Archery Guyana’s loyal corporate sponsor. They have stepped up once again to assist with the kind sponsorship of shirts for the team’s participation. The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana conveyed profound gratitude to their member, Mr. Samuel Arjoon and the management of Guyana Beverage Inc. for their continued support for the development of Archery in Guyana.
Delivering remarks on behalf of Guyana Beverages Inc. was the Marketing Manager, Mr. Colin Higgins who opined what a privilege it was to engage and collaborate with Archery Guyana on events like this. Oasis water was taking the opportunity to develop talent in the sport.
Team Leader was announced as Mr. Nicholas Hing. Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon took the opportunity to congratulate Former President of Archery Guyana, Mr. Mohamed Gamal Khan and Guyana’s sole Continental Judge as at today’s date for his service and representing Guyana.
The Board of Directors wishes each and every one of the participants all the very best. Bring back home the medals Team Guyana!
Guyana’s one question president!
Sep 30, 2023World Classic & Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to continue its hectic year of competition when the...
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – The introduction of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) caused a significant uptick in the cost of living, evident... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]