Archery Guyana sends Team to participate in the Caribbean Development Championships

Sep 30, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon at their recent Press Briefing and Team send-off indicated that it gave her great pleasure to congratulate the participants on their decision to take their Archery shooting a step further. In this regard, the formal announcement was made as to the following persons will be travelling to participate in the Caribbean Development Championship Games to be held in Trinidad & Tobago from September 29 to October 1, 2023 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago.

The Squad is:

Robert Singh                  Umasankar Madray                  Jeewanram Persaud

Saeed Karim                   Naresh Sukhu                          Roshini Boodhoo

Bibi Salim                      Samira Duncan                        Victoria Kum

Karin Toppin                  Julie Ann Williams                   Theresa Deoroop

Natalyia Pollard             Alim Rasheed                          Courtlee Rodrigues

Richard Dookie              Teemahall Lall                         Kamla Singh

Nicholas Hing                Ramane Kum                           Naudia Maraj

Shrikanata Deoroop

The above List comprises 17 Athletes and 5 Officials. Team shirts were sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc., Archery Guyana’s loyal corporate sponsor. They have stepped up once again to assist with the kind sponsorship of shirts for the team’s participation. The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana conveyed profound gratitude to their member, Mr. Samuel Arjoon and the management of Guyana Beverage Inc. for their continued support for the development of Archery in Guyana.

Guyana Beverages Inc.'s Marketing Manager Mr. Colin Higgings handing over shirt to President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Guyana Beverages Inc. was the Marketing Manager, Mr. Colin Higgins who opined what a privilege it was to engage and collaborate with Archery Guyana on events like this. Oasis water was taking the opportunity to develop talent in the sport.

Head table from left to right: Mr. Colin Higgins (Guyana Beverages Inc.'s Marketing Manager), Mr. Robert Singh (Treasurer of Archery Guyana) and Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (President of Archery Guyana). 

Team Leader was announced as Mr. Nicholas Hing. Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon took the opportunity to congratulate Former President of Archery Guyana, Mr. Mohamed Gamal Khan and Guyana’s sole Continental Judge as at today’s date for his service and representing Guyana.

The Board of Directors wishes each and every one of the participants all the very best. Bring back home the medals Team Guyana!

