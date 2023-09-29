Latest update September 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Zeeburg residents say businessman left debris on the roadway, causing flooding in the area

Sep 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – The residents of Old Road, Zeeburg,West Coast Demerara are seeking a businessman and his family who are constructing a building in their area.

This publication was told that construction work on the building has been ongoing for the past month, during which time the owner has neglected to address the issue of debris being left on the road. This debris has obstructed the street’s drainage system, resulting in flooding of the surrounding yards.

The debris on the road

One resident said he only knows the businessman as ‘Khan’.

One of the yards that was flooded

He said he attempted on numerous occasions to establish contact with the business owner but has been unsuccessful in his efforts. Additionally, when he attempted to engage the contractor on the matter, he was met with verbal abuse and hostility.

