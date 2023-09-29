Venezuelan girl identifies vehicle used during rape ordeal

Kaieteur News – The pregnant Venezuelan woman raped on Sunday during a job interview, has reportedly identified the vehicle used to transport her to and from the suspect’s house.

It was initially reported by Kaieteur News that the vehicle used was a white Toyota Hilux with black stripes but according to security footage seen, it was a White Ford pick-up truck.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect has been searching for the victim to settle the matter but could not find her. He has reportedly been alleging that he is innocent of the allegations and wants her to withdraw the police report made against him because it could damage his reputation. He reportedly alleged too that after picking her up from the hotel, she asked him to take him to a location to buy food and after she stepped out the car, he never saw her again. However, footage seen by this media house has proved otherwise.

Meanwhile, the victim continues to live in fear. She had alleged that after raping her, the suspect threatened that if she should tell anyone about what happened to her, he will find her. She claimed that the suspect said that he is a very important and well connected man in the country with security guards watching his back.

According to reports, the pregnant Venezuelan woman was raped on Sunday night during a job interview at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The alleged rape took place around 19:00hrs at the suspect’s home after he tricked her into believing that he is a businessman seeking painters and cleaners.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the young lady said that she was recently kicked out by her Guyanese boyfriend after he refused to accept the pregnancy. She also lost her job as a waitress at a bar after her female boss said that she cannot have a pregnant woman working for her.

As a result of her challenges, she was left homeless and jobless. Subsequently, she managed to book a room at Sunflower Hotel and it was there while scrolling through a Facebook group called ‘Venezuelans in Guyana’ that she saw an advertisement posted by the suspect looking for live-in cleaners and painters.

Desperate for a job she immediately made contact with the suspect via a WhatsApp number he had posted in the advertisement. Kaieteur News was shown screenshots of the exchange between the two. He asked, “Ok you work to paint road already?” and she responded ” Yes I need a job urgently and somewhere to sleep.”

The suspect agreed and opted to pick her up from her hotel for an interview at a location in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She recalled that he was a short light-skinned man dressed in black that picked her up in the white pick-up. The Venezuelan woman said they talked about work all the way to a yellow two-storey house with a small white car in the yard.

According to the victim at one point she became suspicious but brushed her fears aside and entered the house. “He offered me something to drink and I did not accept it,” she said in tears while explaining that the man then suddenly became aggressive demanding that she take off her clothes. The woman said that he then grabbed her, held her down, and threw a white substance in her mouth before stripping off her clothes. ” He then raped me,” The pregnant woman said while relating that he also sodomized her brutally leaving her bleeding and in pain.

“It was horrible,” she added.

She alleged too that he wanted to keep her against her will but she managed to convince him to take her to a location to buy food because she was hungry. He complied and when she got there, she exited the car and ran with the money he gave her to buy food and left her purse behind. The matter was reported to the police who have commenced their investigations.