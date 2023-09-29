Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall batting with Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Sep 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Trophy Stall of Canada has once again committed to the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup by donating the winners’ trophies.

On Wednesday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground in Queenstown, Georgetown, Managing Director of the Markham Location in Ontario, Roger Sunich handed over the trophies to president of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Ian John.

The 7th annual softball extravaganza got cracking yesterday with the Women’s 15-overs knockout competition.

Eight teams participated. The semis were slated for later yesterday with the championship game billed for Sunday morning at the DCC venue as well.

Ian John, left, receives one of the trophies from Roger Sunich.

Ian John, left, receives one of the trophies from Roger Sunich.

The Men’s various categories will bowl off today, Friday, and finish on Sunday too. There will be Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and All-Stars (Open) twenty/twenty.

Meanwhile, John was thankful to Sunich for the donation of the trophies and positive that this year’s edition would be fulfilling and exciting as teams from USA, Canada and Guyana taking part.

Sunich, the brother of popular businessman Ramesh Sunich of Bourda Market in Georgetown, Guyana, was delighted to be onboard. He mentioned he will continue his commitment to softball cricket and was very appreciative to the GSCL Inc for giving him the opportunity to putting up the top silverware prizes.

The GSCL Inc is hosting the tournament in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Over $3M are up for grabs with mammoth cash prizes for the victorious teams in each category.

