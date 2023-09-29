Thief leaves shirt, handkerchief behind following St Cuthbert’s break-in

Kaieteur News – Following another break and enter incident this week, residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission off the Linden-Soesdyke Highway are worried that the perpetrators have managed to elude the police after the intruders broke into multiple properties within the past year.

The most recent break-in at the popular community occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Reports are that on Tuesday a resident discovered that someone entered her single-flat home and stole her solar batteries. The thief left his clothes in the woman’s house, and according to a relative, the perpetrator entered the woman’s home through her bathroom window.

The victim suspected that the thief was trying to enter her home through a side door since there is evidence that the perpetrator tried to break the lock with a sharp object.

Yesterday, the woman returned home and found the solar batteries in her verandah missing and a resident noted that persons within the community may be familiar with the perpetrator/s since a Facebook post on the incident was posted on Wednesday and the missing items were returned soon after.

The incident was reported to the police outpost at the village.

Another resident who operates a pharmacy at the village related that last year, thieves broke into his business and stole over $500,000 in cash and goods. The man said no one from the village came forward to say anything regarding the break-in although he suspects that villagers knew who the thieves are.

A shopkeeper also related that thieves entered her shop and stole a quantity of goods. She said she made multiple inquiries around the community but no one provided any information which she planned to relate to the police.

In another incident, thieves struck at the facility which houses the tower of Atlantic Wireless Network and stole two batteries as well as a solar panel. No one was held in connection with that incident.

Another resident stated that someone stole a pumpkin from her yard. “What really going on in our village?” the woman questioned as others called on the police to apprehend the perpetrators.

In light of the break-ins, a community policing group was recently formed at the popular village and residents expressed hope that the situation will improve soon and for the better.