Roy’s Quality Spices gets approval to use ‘Made in Guyana’ Standard

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Monday granted approval for Roy’s Quality Spices of Adventure, Essequibo Coast to use the “Made in Guyana” Standards Mark on its more than 30 different spices and seasonings.

This Made in Guyana Certification is the 34th done by the GNBS and coincided with the official opening of the company’s new manufacturing facility. Products which will now carry the Standards Mark include: Roy’s Extra Quality Jerk Seasoning Mix, Ginger Powder, Ground Roasted Geera, Cinnamon Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Chowmein Seasoning Mix, Fried Rice Seasoning Mix and Roy’s Curry Powder, GNBS said in a press release.

Speaking at the Certification ceremony, Region Chairperson of Region 2, Ms. Vilma DaSilva applauded the Owners of Roy’s Quality Products, Mr. and Mrs. Lakiraj Singh for working to have their products Made in Guyana Certified. The RDC Chair and proprietor of a Made in Guyana Certified Coconut water company, reminded attendees of the ceremony that the private sector is the engine of growth and she advocated that with quality, the country can move forward. “Guyana on the whole, when we look around, we produce lots of quality products, but we must step up and conform to regulations to meet international standards”, Mrs. DaSilva stated.

Meanwhile, in his remarks Executive Director of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Nizam Hassan, stated that it is always a proud moment for the GMSA to celebrate the achievements of its members. He advised that the Certification Mark that Roy’s will receive is a testament to the company’s commitment to standards set by the GNBS for manufacturing. “Roy’s Quality products have demonstrated their commitment to sustainable production, employment creation and economic growth” the GMSA director stated.

Head of GNBS Corporate Communications Department (CCD), Mr. Lloyd David, speaking at the event, was delighted that Roy’s Quality Products is among many businesses on the Essequibo Coast that have sought after and received the Made in Guyana Certification. The Head, CCD acknowledged that GNBS has done considerable work to promote the certification and is happy that more and more businesses, including those on the Essequibo Coast, are coming onboard. As he congratulated the company for its achievement, he reminded those in attendance that acquiring the Made in Guyana Standards Mark not only benefits businesses but consumers who today desire quality products.

Also present at the event was NAMILCO’s Quality Assurance Manager, Ms. Taijawattie Williams who stated that her company is a satisfied customer of Roy’s Quality Products who has been supplying raw materials to her company since 2020.

Finally, Marketing and Sales Manager of Roy’s, Mr. Govinda Singh provided an extensive overview of the family business, sharing on the successes and challenges endured by the business from its initiation in 1994 to present. He expressed gratitude to the GNBS, the GMSA and staff of the business for their contributions towards its success and the accomplishment of becoming Made in Guyana certified.

Businesses considering applying for the Made in Guyana Standards Mark can contact the Certification Services Department of the GNBS, which stands ready to offer the requisite guidance. The application form along with the detailed requirements of the programme and the process of acquiring the Made in Guyana Standard Mark can be found on the GNBS website https: https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/