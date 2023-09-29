Prosecution closes case in shooting, robbery of Surbryanville businesswoman

Kaieteur News – The prosecution last week closed its case in the shooting and robbery of a Surbryanville, Georgetown businesswoman that took place on February 6, 2021.

The businesswoman Celina Edwards, was shot twice to her leg during the robbery. Police had arrested four suspects, Orvin Grant, a taxi driver of lot 3 Melanie, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Jermaine Hassan, 35, of 207, Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, Russell Bowman, 38, of 8th Street Cummings Lodge and Ronlee Rampersaud, 31, a watchman of 124 Sideline Dam, La Penitence. They were all remanded to prison on February 14, 2021.

They subsequently were released on bail during the ongoing trial but Rampersaud the alleged shooter was re-arrested and remanded again after he skipped bail. The court has also recently issued an arrest warrant for another suspect, Orvin Grant, who has been failing to show in court.

Nevertheless, the trial continued and the prosecutors- a state prosecutor and a private prosecutor- closed their case after producing the evidence in the matter to the court.

In their closing arguments, the prosecution contended that enough evidence was presented to the court to prove that the defendants are guilty of the crime they are charged for.

Notably, the defence earlier this week submitted its response to the prosecutors’ case and the matter was adjourned until October 16, 2023.

According to reports, the defendants pulled up in front of Edward’s home in a black wagon motorcar at around 16:20hrs on February 6, 2021 and proceeded to rob her in her yard.

One neighbour who had reportedly witnessed the robbery told police that he heard Edwards shouting “which bag, which bag” followed by two loud explosions suspected to be gunshots.

The neighbour continued that he peeped over and saw one of the suspects running from Edwards’ vehicle which was parked on the parapet in front of her house. The bandits then entered the backseat of the waiting wagon which sped off.

Kaieteur News later learnt that the bandit had shot Edwards twice to her left leg. She had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for immediate medical attention.

Police later managed to nab four suspects they believed shot her with the getaway car.

Since their arrests, many had reached out to Kaieteur News calling them a gang that has been a menace to residents in the kitty area. At least two of the suspects are no stranger to the law. Rampersaud had been previously convicted of conspiring with another to commit armed robbery and had been cleared of that charge in 2015. The other suspect Bowman a taxi driver had been busted in 2019 with an illegal firearm and driving a car with a fake licence plate. Police were able to apprehend him then after they noticed him trailing another car.