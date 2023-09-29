Mackenzie High and Linden Technical Institute battle for honours as finals begin today at Retrieve Hard Court

Linden Mayor’s Cup U-21 Schools Basketball final

Kaieteur Sports – Linden Technical Institute, who last Friday downed Kwakwani to win Group A and advance to the three team finals, will collide with Group B’s best team Mackenzie High in the playoffs final which starts this afternoon at 3.00pm at the Retrieve Hard Court.

This tournament is organized to acknowledge Education Month in Region 10 by the Brusches Basketball Foundation and Kings Basketball Club in collaboration with the Department of Education in Linden and the Linden Mayor and Town Council.

In their final group A game last Friday, the Linden Technical Institute got past Kwakwani Secondary 50-36 following a half time lead of 28-15.

To secure the Linden Technical Institute’s victory Neil Marks (Jr.) scored 15 points as S. George got 12 and Collin Phillips 10. Kwakwani’s leading scorers were Cordel Hoyte 13 points and Aaron Logan with 13.

Today’s first game in the playoffs will see Mackenzie High and Linden Technical Institute going at each other as the other team which is in this triangular final, Group C’s winners, Christianburg Wismar Secondary, will be in action next Wednesday when they meet Mackenzie High School also at the Retrieve Hard Court.

And next Friday the final game in these playoffs final brings together Christianburg Wismar Secondary and Linden Technical Institute at the same venue from 3.00pm.