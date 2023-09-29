Guyanese Golfers head to Suriname

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana will once again send a large contingent of golfers to Suriname to challenge for the title in the DSB Invitational Stableford Golf Championship scheduled for October 6-7 as 90 players from several countries will play in the Men’s Championship 0-13, First Flight 14-24 and Second Flight 25-30 along with Female categories Championship 0-22 and 23-36.

The Stableford points system, which is the format of Suriname Invitational, is different from the medal play format that is played in Guyana, Trinidad and Barbados but allows for faster play and awards prizes for Best Gross, Nearest to Pin and Longest Drive, categories that Guyana has been able to capitalize on several times.

The annual tournament has seen strong competition between the two countries and Guyana has been able to take the top honours in the Female category several times over the past few years. Last year, in the Men’s Championship category, Guyana Golf Association President Aleem Hussain took third place after a countback and hopes to improve this year.

With the growth of golf becoming more visible in Guyana over the past few years through the efforts of the GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy in association with the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts and the Guyana Tourism Authority, it is expected that the numbers of junior players participating in international tournaments will increase.

According to Vice President of the GGA Dallas Thomas, “In 2022/2023, over 400 students opted to take golf as a PE elective at the CSEC examinations and that number is expected to increase in 2024. With the addition of the Westside Golf Course, the innovative golf facility that allows beginners to play golf without high membership fees or investment in equipment, it is expected that the level of play from new players will rapidly improve.”

Several new golf courses are planned for the country in the coming years to meet the rising demand from both local and expat golfers and the Ministry of Tourism is advocating sports tourism as a focal growth area.