Guyana launches 15 New Experiential Tours

Kaieteur News – Guyana officially launched 15 new tourism experiences on the observance of World Tourism Day 2023 last Wednesday afternoon at Bookland Gardens.

Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond commended the work of the Guyana Tourism Authority in helping tour operators refine their products for visitors. She told the gathering of tour operators that now is the time to invest in Tourism, noting that tourism will be the pillar of Guyana’s economy even after the natural resources have been exploited.

“Let us all indeed as the private sector, really begin to treat seriously with our tourism product. Let us take the risk. Now is the time, the investments are being made, it is being opened up, incentives and packages are being offered, take the risk, come together as a group consortium and make the investment, especially in our eco-tourism product,” Minister Walrond stated. Minister Walrond believes that Guyana’s tourism product is unparalleled but is yet to be uncovered. She is urging the private sector to use opportunities like the World Travel Market to showcase what Guyana has to offer. She noted that the government is making the necessary investments in infrastructure like Airports, roads and bridges that will aid the industry.

“Tourism is a priority sector for government and you see that in the tangible investment that we are making in terms of money in the tourism sector and it should not be taken for granted, as we can see, how many families,15 new experiences, there are numerous, hundreds of people that are going to be employed, communities impacted directly by tourism and visitor’s dollars,” she noted.

Minister Walrond said the launching of new products aligns with Guyana’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism development and promotion. “We are diversifying our tourism product because we want to make sure that Guyana, every single month of the year, have record-breaking numbers and arrival. Because ultimately it benefits all of us and it benefits the economy and we are beginning to see the tremendous trickle-down benefits of that,” she added. The event saw several operators like Touring Guyana, Eco Destination Tours, Bimichi Ecio lodge, Savannah Tours, Mahaica River Tours, Paurima, Iwokrama, Rupununi Adventures, and Nappi Village, introducing new tours that are suited to the different interests of tourists. (DPI)