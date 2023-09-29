BCB Launches Jagdeo Construction Lower Corentyne Second Division Tournament

– BCB/UG Wall of Fame to open soon

Kaieteur Sports – A total of eighteen second division teams from the Lower Corentyne area would shortly be involved in a Knockout second division cricket tournament which was officially launched on Monday last. Popular Berbice Contractor, Kris Jagdeo, of Jagdeo Construction Inc. has joined hands with the Berbice Cricket Board to sponsor a 20/20 cricket tournament for teams between No. 1 Road to No. 43 Village.

BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the support of the company and urged the eighteen teams to get themselves in order for the start of the tournament on the 15th of October. The teams taking part are Kennard Memorial, Ramnarine Memorial, Kildonan, Whim, Tain Block 4, Port Mourant, RHT Bakewell, Rose Hall Tigers, UG Elites, Guns and Cannon, Tamarind Roots, Belvedere United, Albion, Jai Hinds, Chesney, Kilcoy, Fyrish and Courtland.

The first round of the tournament would involve the following matches:

Fyrish vs Whim @ Fyrish Kilcoy vs. Tamarind Roots @ Kilcoy Jai Hinds vs. Kildonan @ Jai Hinds Chesney vs. Albion @ Chesney Ramnarine Memorial vs. Tain Block 4@ Liverpool UG Elites vs. Courtland @ Port Mourant – 10 am Port Mourant vs. Belevdere @ Port Mourant – 1:30pm RHTYSC vs. Kennard Memorial @ Area ‘H’ – 10 am RHT Tigers vs. Gun and Cannon @ Area ‘H’ – 1pm

BCB President Hilbert Foster and Chairman of the Competition Committee Leslie Solomon met representatives of the clubs on Wednesday and informed them that the tournament is the first of three to be played in the Lower Corentyne Area. Only players living in the sub areas would be allowed to participate. The other two Lower Corentyne tournaments would be another 20/20 and a 40 overs round robin.

Foster expressed thanks to Kris Jagdeo for his continued support and hailed the $300,000 sponsorship as another red letter day in the continued development of Berbice Cricket. Jagdeo stated that he was pleased to be associated with Berbice Cricket as he was impressed with the developments taking place in the county. The winning team, runner up and Man of the Finals would receive monetary awards along with trophies.

Meanwhile, the Berbice Cricket Board is on the verge of joining hands with the University of Guyana to open the historic Berbice Cricket Wall of Fame at the Berbice Campus. A total of twenty nine Berbice players who played for the West Indies at the tests, ODI and 20/20 levels would be inducted in the Wall of Fame, which would be situated in the Berbice Campus.

The list of players are John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Ivan Madray, Joe Solomon, Basil Butcher, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharran, Leonard Baichan, Sew Shivnarine, Clayton Lambert, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Narsingh Deonarine, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Deverdra Bishoo, Assad Fudadin, Brandon Bess, Veersasammy Permaul, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Candancy Aktins, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Shakabi Gajnabi, Sheneeta Grimmond, Tremayne Smartt, Ashmini Munisar, Royston Crandon, Romario Shepherd and Milton Pydana.

A plaque along with their cricket information would be unveiled for each player at the University. The BCB billboard with the county’s twenty test players would also be upgraded. The billboard was placed up in 2012 in front of the historic Port Mourant Cricket Ground which has produced seven of the players.