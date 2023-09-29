Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice C/ship commences today

Kaieteur Sports – The stage is set for the 2023 Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice Boxing Championship as the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) conducted the official weigh-in process yesterday at the National Gymnasium. The event is slated to commence today at the aforementioned venue.

The tournament will run from September 29th to October 3rd, with the action kicking off daily at 18:30 hours. The GBA extends a warm invitation to all boxing enthusiasts to witness three nights of electrifying pugilistic action.

Over 50 pugilists hailing from top-performing boxing gyms are primed and ready to contend for championship honours. Notable gyms such as the Police Boxing Gym, Republican Boxing Gym, Forgotten Youth Foundation, and the Guyana Defence Force Boxing Gym, among others, will engage in a fierce battle for supremacy at this year’s championship.

Will the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) manage to retain the coveted title of the best gym, or will the pugilists from Republican Boxing Gym endeavor to prove their mettle against the law enforcement team? In their bid to defend their championship, the GDF has registered an impressive contingent of over 21 boxers, making it the largest representation in this year’s event.

The Novice competition serves as a platform for identifying promising new talents with the potential to elevate the sport of boxing locally. It also provides young prospects with an opportunity to hone their skills in a discipline that holds vast potential to become one of the premier sports and tourism attractions in the country.

Meanwhile, in a prior interview, Terrence Poole, the Technical Director of the GBA, emphasized the significance of this tournament for the sport’s growth, stating, “This tournament marks the initial phase where we assess the talents and capabilities of our fighters and their potential to advance in the sport. It’s where we identify future prospects. We anticipate a substantial turnout from various gyms, as everyone is determined to win. Expect a highly competitive event.”