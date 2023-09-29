AAG Senior Championship starts today

…T&T athletes to compete

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is set to commence its highly anticipated National Senior Championships today at the recently refurbished National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Demerara.

Sheryl Hermonstine, President of the AAG, has revealed that the three-day championship will showcase some of the nation’s exceptional athletes, alongside participants from Trinidad and Tobago.

The action is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm today, with proceedings commencing at 10:00 am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Hermonstine expressed the AAG’s elation at finally being able to host their long-delayed championship, extending gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, as well as the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their support.

While the primary focus of the event is on senior athletes, competitors born in 2007 are eligible to participate today in events such as the men’s 10,000m, women’s 5000m, high jump, men’s shot put, and women’s 100m.

“We anticipate three thrilling days of competitive events, and I have full confidence that the athletes and coaches are prepared to deliver,” remarked Hermonstine.

Hermonstine said fans will not see Emanuel Archibald, National Champion in the long jump, 100m and 200m in action, since he’s in preparation mode for next month’s Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Running Brave track club, the Police Progressive Youth Club, Hopetown Flames, and athletes from Linden are expected to participate.

Mark Scott serves as the competition’s Technical Delegate, while Kenisha Headly will oversee the sports as the Competition Secretary. Hermonstine emphasised the pivotal role played by the technical committee, led by Orin Thomas and his team, in organising the championship.

The AAG president also acknowledged the valuable support of sponsors for the Association’s premier event in 2023, including the KMPA Foundation, Banks DIH, Courts Guyana, GT&T, Guyana Beverage Inc., and Woodpecker Products.