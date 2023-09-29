3 dead, 9 injured in Reg. 7 as tree topples on camp during squall

Kaieteur News – Three women died on Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on a camp at a farm at the Upper Mazaruni village of Jawalla during a squall.

Dead are Celeste Albert , who is said to be in her late 20s, Selina Hope 54, and Godfrina Fredericks who is said to be in her 20s. Another woman, Romona Benjie, was critically injured while her child is among nine others who were injured following the incident.

According to a village councilor, the deceased were among a large group of people who ventured into a farm on a self-help exercise yesterday morning. Around 14:30 hrs, violent winds accompanied by rains passed through the village and uprooted several trees in its wake.

The victims were sheltering at a camp when a tree fell on the structure, crushing them in the process. According to a villager, one of the women died on the spot while two others died minutes after there being attended to by a doctor at the community. Reports are that the villagers left their homes early on Thursday to visit the farm which a primary school teacher recently started clearing of thick vegetation.

Chaotic scenes ensued at Jawalla as villagers rushed to assist the victims at the farm which is located some 20 minutes walking distance from the center of the community. The injured were taken to the Jawalla Health Center while arrangements were being made to transport them to the Kamarang District Hospital late yesterday afternoon.

When contacted last evening, an official at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) reported that the agency is aware of the incident. The agency is compiling its reports on the issue.

Over the years, Jawalla and other villages within the Cuyuni/Mazaruni region have felt the brunt of heavy winds during stormy weather. In August 2017, a woman died after a house collapsed on her and her children during violent winds at Jawalla. The woman, Marsha Jordan, sought shelter with her children under the house when it collapsed. Jordan pushed her children from under the house in a desperate attempt to save them.